Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers: It Doesn't Matter Where You Are

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Summertime Friends milik The Chainsmokers dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers: It Doesn't Matter Where You Are
ist
Lirik lagu dan terjemahan Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers. 

Lagu Summertime Friends milik The Chainsmokers ini telah dirilis pada 8 September 2023 di YouTube officialnya.

Lagu Summertime Friends milik The Chainsmokers ini telah dirilis pada 8 September 2023 di YouTube officialnya. 

Simak lirik lagu Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers, dengan terjemahan di bawah ini: 

In the back of the bar
You're talking to me with the lights on
You told me love don't exist
And if it does, it doesn't last long
And in the city, it hits
I said, "Let's drink until the last call"
I know you're leaving with him
But can you wait until the last song?

I know what your summertime friends have to say about me
But you always want to see me again
This should be the last time you're gonna leave without me

The last time you call me a friend
And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together
And, oh, yeah, I want you bad

It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

We're in the back of your car
You're telling me it's not the right time now
But you can never decide
For tonight, can you just say I'm right, say I'm right, say I'm right
And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together
And, oh, yeah, I want you bad

It doesn't matter where you are
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
It doesn't matter where you are

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)
(Ooh-wee, don't leave)
(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together
And, oh, yeah, I want you bad

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers

Di belakang bar
Anda sedang berbicara dengan saya dengan lampu menyala
Anda memberi tahu saya cinta tidak ada
Dan jika itu terjadi, itu tidak bertahan lama
Dan di kota, itu menyentuh
Saya berkata, "Ayo minum sampai panggilan terakhir"

Saya tahu Anda pergi bersamanya
Tapi bisakah kamu menunggu sampai lagu terakhir?

