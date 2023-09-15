Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers: It Doesn't Matter Where You Are

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan Summertime Friends yang dinyanyikan oleh The Chainsmokers.

Lagu Summertime Friends milik The Chainsmokers ini telah dirilis pada 8 September 2023 di YouTube officialnya.

Simak lirik lagu Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers, dengan terjemahan di bawah ini:

In the back of the bar

You're talking to me with the lights on

You told me love don't exist

And if it does, it doesn't last long

And in the city, it hits

I said, "Let's drink until the last call"

I know you're leaving with him

But can you wait until the last song?

I know what your summertime friends have to say about me

But you always want to see me again

This should be the last time you're gonna leave without me

The last time you call me a friend

And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together

And, oh, yeah, I want you bad

It doesn't matter where you are

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

(Ooh-wee, don't leave)

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

It doesn't matter where you are

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

(Ooh-wee, don't leave)

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

We're in the back of your car

You're telling me it's not the right time now

But you can never decide

For tonight, can you just say I'm right, say I'm right, say I'm right

And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together

And, oh, yeah, I want you bad

It doesn't matter where you are

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

(Ooh-wee, don't leave)

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

It doesn't matter where you are

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

(Ooh-wee, don't leave)

(Ooh-wee-ooh-wee, ooh-wee-ooh-wee)

And, oh, and I get so mad that we're not together

And, oh, yeah, I want you bad

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Summertime Friends - The Chainsmokers

Di belakang bar

Anda sedang berbicara dengan saya dengan lampu menyala

Anda memberi tahu saya cinta tidak ada

Dan jika itu terjadi, itu tidak bertahan lama

Dan di kota, itu menyentuh

Saya berkata, "Ayo minum sampai panggilan terakhir"

Saya tahu Anda pergi bersamanya

Tapi bisakah kamu menunggu sampai lagu terakhir?