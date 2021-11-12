GADGET
Pre-Order iPhone 13 Series di Indonesia Dibuka Hari Ini, Cek Harga dan Spesifikasinya di Sini
iBox Indonesia buka pre order iPhone 13 series mulai hari ini, Jumat 12 November 2021. Simak harga dan spesifikasinya di sini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - iBox Indonesia membuka pre order iPhone 13 series hari ini, Jumat 12 November 2021.
Pre-order iPhone 13 series ini dapat dilakukan di iBox, iBox.co.id, iBox Official Shop di Shopee, www.digimap.co.id, shopee.co.id/digimapofficial, Toko Digimap Terdekat.
Adapun harga resminya, iPhone 13 Pro dibanderol dengan harga Rp 18.499.000.
Sementara iPhone 13 Pro Max dibanderol dengan harga Rp 19.999.000.
Sebelum mengikuti pre-order, simak harga iPhone Series serta spesifikasi iPhone 13 Pro dan iPhone 13 Pro Max berikut ini.
Daftar Harga iPhone 13 Pro dan iPhone 13 Pro Max
Harga iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB - Rp 18.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB - Rp 20.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB - Rp 24.999.000