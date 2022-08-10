GADGET

Daftar Harga HP Oppo Bulan Agustus 2022, Find X hingga A Series

Berikut ini daftar harga HP OPPO untuk bulan Agustus 2022. Dari Find X Series hingga A Series

zoom-inlihat foto Daftar Harga HP Oppo Bulan Agustus 2022, Find X hingga A Series
OPPO
OPPO A96 - Berikut ini daftar harga HP OPPO untuk bulan Agustus 2022. Dari Find X Series hingga A Series 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar harga smartphone dari Oppo untuk bulan Agustus 2022.

Smartphone keluaran Oppo mempunyai peminat tersendiri.

Oppo Indonesia juga menyediakan smartphone mulai dari menengah ke bawah hingga menengah ke atas.

Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, tak ada salahnya untuk mengecek harganya terlebih dahulu.

Berikut ini daftar harga smartphone Oppo bulan Agustus yang Tribunnews.com rangkum dari laman resmi Oppo

Find X Series

1. OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G (12/256 GB): Rp 14.999.000

Baca juga: Daftar Harga HP Realme Bulan Agustus 2022, GT NEO 3T hingga Narzo 50i

2. OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G (12/256 GB): Rp 15.999.000

3. OPPO Find X2 (12/256 GB): Rp 11.999.000

Reno Series

1. OPPO Reno7 5G (8/256 GB): Rp 7.499.000

2. OPPO Reno7 Z 5G (8/128 GB): Rp 5.999.000

3. OPPO Reno7 (8/256 GB): Rp 5.199.000

4. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: Rp 10.999.000

5. OPPO Reno6 5G: Rp 6.499.000

6. OPPO Reno5 5G: Rp 4.499.000

7. OPPO Reno5 (8/128 GB): Rp 3.899.000

A Series

1. OPPO A96 (8/256 GB): Rp 4.099.000

2. OPPO A95 (8/128 GB): Rp 3.399.000

3. OPPO A76: Rp 3.399.000

4. OPPO A54: Rp3.099.000

*) Disclaimer: Harga dan ketersediaan bisa berubah sewaktu-waktu

(Tribunnews.com, Renald)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Daftar Harga HP Oppo
Daftar Harga HP Oppo Agustus 2022
OPPO Find X
Oppo A95
Oppo Reno5
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan