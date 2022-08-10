GADGET
Daftar Harga HP Oppo Bulan Agustus 2022, Find X hingga A Series
Berikut ini daftar harga HP OPPO untuk bulan Agustus 2022. Dari Find X Series hingga A Series
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar harga smartphone dari Oppo untuk bulan Agustus 2022.
Smartphone keluaran Oppo mempunyai peminat tersendiri.
Oppo Indonesia juga menyediakan smartphone mulai dari menengah ke bawah hingga menengah ke atas.
Sebelum membeli HP Oppo, tak ada salahnya untuk mengecek harganya terlebih dahulu.
Berikut ini daftar harga smartphone Oppo bulan Agustus yang Tribunnews.com rangkum dari laman resmi Oppo
Find X Series
1. OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G (12/256 GB): Rp 14.999.000
2. OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G (12/256 GB): Rp 15.999.000
3. OPPO Find X2 (12/256 GB): Rp 11.999.000
Reno Series
1. OPPO Reno7 5G (8/256 GB): Rp 7.499.000
2. OPPO Reno7 Z 5G (8/128 GB): Rp 5.999.000
3. OPPO Reno7 (8/256 GB): Rp 5.199.000
4. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: Rp 10.999.000
5. OPPO Reno6 5G: Rp 6.499.000
6. OPPO Reno5 5G: Rp 4.499.000
7. OPPO Reno5 (8/128 GB): Rp 3.899.000
A Series
1. OPPO A96 (8/256 GB): Rp 4.099.000
2. OPPO A95 (8/128 GB): Rp 3.399.000
3. OPPO A76: Rp 3.399.000
4. OPPO A54: Rp3.099.000
*) Disclaimer: Harga dan ketersediaan bisa berubah sewaktu-waktu
