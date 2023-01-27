GADGET

Bocoran Harga Samsung Galaxy S23 Series yang Disebut Bakal Rilis Pekan Depan

Harga Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, dan S23 Ultra bocor di Jerman. Romor menyebut model terendah dibanderol mulai 949 Euro atau sekira Rp 15,4 jutaan.

Editor: Nuryanti
Bocoran Harga Samsung Galaxy S23 Series yang Disebut Bakal Rilis Pekan Depan
Samsung
Pilihan Warna dari Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Ilustrasi Samsung Galaxy S23 Series - Harga Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, dan S23 Ultra bocor di Jerman. Romor menyebut model terendah dibanderol mulai 949 Euro atau sekira Rp 15,4 jutaan. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Samsung bakal mengadakan acara Galaxy Unpacked pada Kamis, 2 Februari 2023 atau pekan depan.

Media-media luar negeri yang membahas terkait techno santer menyebut Samsung bakal merilis smartphone flagship terbarunya yakni Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, dan Galaxy S23 Ultra pada acara tersebut.

Terbaru, muncul bocoran harga ketiga model Galaxy S23 tersebut untuk pasar Eropa.

Dikutip dari androidauthority.com, outlet berita tepercaya di Jerman telah mengungkap harga Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, dan Galaxy S23 Ultra untuk negara tersebut.

Harga Samsung Galaxy S23 untuk model terendah dibanderol mulai dari 949 Euro atau sekira Rp 15,4 jutaan (kurs 1 Euro = Rp 16.293).

Kemudian model tertinggi, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra dijual mulai dari harga 1.399 Euro atau sekira Rp 22,7 jutaan.

Untuk lebih lengkapnya, berikut bocoran harga Samsung Galaxy S23 Series untuk pasar Eropa.

- Samsung Galaxy S23 (8GB/128GB): 949 Euro sekira Rp 15,4 jutaan

- Samsung Galaxy S23 (8GB/256GB): 1.009 Euro sekira Rp 16,4 jutaan

- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (8GB/256GB): 1.199 Euro sekira Rp 19,5 jutaan

- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (8GB/512GB): 1.319 Euro sekira Rp 21,4 jutaan

- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (8GB/256GB): 1.399 Euro sekira Rp 22,7 jutaan

- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB/512GB): 1.579 Euro sekira Rp 25,7 jutaan

Baca juga: Bocoran iPhone 15, Ponsel Berperforma Gacor dengan Kamera DSLR

Spesifikasi Galaxy S23 Series

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
