GADGET
Daftar Harga iPhone di iBox per 1 September 2023: iPhone 12 Pro Max Turun Rp 5 Juta
Berikut daftar harga resmi iPhone pada 1 September 2023 di iBox. iPhone 12 series ada penurunan harga.
Penulis:
Widya Lisfianti
Editor:
Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut daftar harga resmi iPhone pada 1 September 2023 di iBox.
Diketahui, iPhone 12 series ada penurunan harga dibandingkan dengan awal bulan Agustus 2023.
Seperti iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB dibanderol harga Rp 19.999.000 pada tanggal 1 Agustus 2023 berdasarkan pantauan Tribunnews.com.
Di tanggal 1 September 2023 ini, iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB turun sekira Rp 5 juta, sehingga harganya menjadi Rp 14.999.000.
Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru 1 September 2023 di iBox:
Harga iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.999.000
Baca juga: Daftar Harga iPhone di iBox per 1 Agustus 2023, Mulai Rp 6 Jutaan
Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 7.999.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 9.499.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 10.999.000
Harga iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 9.999.000
- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 10.999.000
- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 13.499.000
Harga iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rp 15.799.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rp 12.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rp 13.999.000
Harga iPhone 12 Pro Max