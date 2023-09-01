GADGET

Daftar Harga iPhone di iBox per 1 September 2023: iPhone 12 Pro Max Turun Rp 5 Juta

Berikut daftar harga resmi iPhone pada 1 September 2023 di iBox. iPhone 12 series ada penurunan harga.

Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
Editor: Daryono
Daftar Harga iPhone di iBox per 1 September 2023: iPhone 12 Pro Max Turun Rp 5 Juta
Apple.com
iPhone 12 Pro dan iPhone 12 Pro Max 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut daftar harga resmi iPhone pada 1 September 2023 di iBox.

Diketahui, iPhone 12 series ada penurunan harga dibandingkan dengan awal bulan Agustus 2023.

Seperti iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB dibanderol harga Rp 19.999.000 pada tanggal 1 Agustus 2023 berdasarkan pantauan Tribunnews.com.

Di tanggal 1 September 2023 ini, iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB turun sekira Rp 5 juta, sehingga harganya menjadi Rp 14.999.000.

Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru 1 September 2023 di iBox:

Harga iPhone 11 

- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.999.000

Baca juga: Daftar Harga iPhone di iBox per 1 Agustus 2023, Mulai Rp 6 Jutaan

Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 7.999.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 9.499.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 10.999.000

Harga iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 9.999.000
- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 10.999.000
- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 13.499.000

Harga iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rp 15.799.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rp 12.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rp 13.999.000

Harga iPhone 12 Pro Max




Sumber: TribunSolo.com
