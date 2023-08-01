GADGET

Daftar Harga iPhone di iBox per 1 Agustus 2023, Mulai Rp 6 Jutaan

Berikut adalah daftar harga resmi iPhone tanggal 1 Agustus 2023 di iBox. Mulai dari iPhone 11 Rp 6 jutaan, hingga iPhone 14 Pro Max Rp 30 jutaan.

Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
Editor: Nuryanti
iPhone 15 series yang menjadi lini smartphone terbaru Apple akan mendebut pada akhir tahun ini dan diprediksi harga jualnya akan jauh lebih mahal dari seri iPhone terdahulu. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut daftar harga resmi iPhone pada 1 Agustus 2023 di iBox.

Mulai dari iPhone 11 yang dibanderol mulai Rp 6 jutaan, hingga iPhone 14 Pro Max Rp 30 jutaan.

Ada pula iPhone SE Generasi 3 yang dibanderol mulai Rp 7 jutaan.

Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru 1 Agustus 2023 di iBox:

Harga iPhone 11 

- iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 6.999.000
- iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.999.000

Harga iPhone SE 3rd Gen

- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB: Rp 7.999.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB: Rp 9.499.000
- iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB: Rp 10.999.000

Harga iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 64GB: Rp 10.499.000
- iPhone 12 128GB: Rp 11.499.000
- iPhone 12 256GB: Rp 13.999.000

Harga iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rp 15.799.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rp 16.499.000
- iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rp 18.999.000

Harga iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: Rp 15.999.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: Rp 17.499.000
- iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: Rp 19.999.000

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
