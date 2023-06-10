Promo Hari Ini

Katalog Promo JSM Indomaret Hari Ini: Minyak Goreng Filma Rp 35.900 per 2 Liter

Promo JSM Indomaret kembali hadir untuk memenuhi kebutuhan sehari hari Anda. Promo berbagai macam produk Indomaret berlaku mulai 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023

Editor: Suci BangunDS
Katalog Promo JSM Indomaret Hari Ini: Minyak Goreng Filma Rp 35.900 per 2 Liter
Alfagift
Simak promo JSM Indomaret periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023, Minyak Goreng Bimoli 2L Rp 36.900, Minyak Goreng Filma Rp 35.900 per 2 Liter. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak daftar promo JSM di Indomaret untuk periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023.

Promo JSM Indomaret yang digelar selama tujuh hari kembali hadir untuk memenuhi kebutuhan sehari-hari Anda.

Selama periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023, Indomaret memberikan potongan harga atau diskon besar-besaran untuk berbagai macam produk.

Mengutip dari Instagram @indomaret, berikut katalog harga special JSM Indomaret untuk periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023.

- Minyak Goreng Bimoli 2L Rp 36.900

Baca juga: Cara Sewa Tenant Alfamart untuk Usaha, Beserta Syarat dan Biayanya

- Minyak Goreng Filma 2L Rp 35.900

- Susu Kental Manis Cap Enak 545g Rp 13.800

- Toll Milk Candy Assorted 120g Rp 9.900

- Kecap Manis Sedap 550ml Rp 16.300

- Indomie Goreng Rp 13.900/5pck

- Kopi Kapal Api 160g Rp 12.500

- Mr Hottest Tortila Chip 140g Rp 9.400

- Indomaret Facial Tissue Rp 10.900

- Sabun Cair Shinzui 420ml Rp 19.900

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
