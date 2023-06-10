Promo Hari Ini
Katalog Promo JSM Indomaret Hari Ini: Minyak Goreng Filma Rp 35.900 per 2 Liter
Promo JSM Indomaret kembali hadir untuk memenuhi kebutuhan sehari hari Anda. Promo berbagai macam produk Indomaret berlaku mulai 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023
Mikael Dafit Adi Prasetyo
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Simak daftar promo JSM di Indomaret untuk periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023.
Promo JSM Indomaret yang digelar selama tujuh hari kembali hadir untuk memenuhi kebutuhan sehari-hari Anda.
Selama periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023, Indomaret memberikan potongan harga atau diskon besar-besaran untuk berbagai macam produk.
Mengutip dari Instagram @indomaret, berikut katalog harga special JSM Indomaret untuk periode 7 hingga 13 Juni 2023.
- Minyak Goreng Bimoli 2L Rp 36.900
- Minyak Goreng Filma 2L Rp 35.900
- Susu Kental Manis Cap Enak 545g Rp 13.800
- Toll Milk Candy Assorted 120g Rp 9.900
- Kecap Manis Sedap 550ml Rp 16.300
- Indomie Goreng Rp 13.900/5pck
- Kopi Kapal Api 160g Rp 12.500
- Mr Hottest Tortila Chip 140g Rp 9.400
- Indomaret Facial Tissue Rp 10.900
- Sabun Cair Shinzui 420ml Rp 19.900