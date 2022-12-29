50 Quotes Sambut Tahun Baru 2023 dalam Bahasa Inggris

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Beberapa hari lagi tahun baru 2023 akan tiba.

Anda dapat menggunakan quotes tahun baru 2023 sebagai pesan untuk dibagikan di media sosial.

Kumpulan quotes tahun baru 2023 dalam artikel ini mengandung kata-kata motivasi dan inspiratif.

Berikut ini 50 quotes untuk menyambut tahun baru 2023 yang dirangkum Tribunnews.com dari countryliving.com:

1. "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours." - Beyoncé

2. "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." - Edith Lovejoy Pierce

3. "New year - a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." - Alex Morritt

4. "The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written." - Melody Beattie

5. "What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." - Vern McLellan

6. “Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing.” - Sarah Ban Breathnach

7. "An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." - William E. Vaughn

8. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." - Oprah Winfrey

9. "And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been." - Rainer Maria Rilke

10. "Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since." - Dave Beard