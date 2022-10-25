Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 52, Vocabulary Exercises: Complete These Sentences

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52, Vocabulary Exercises.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52 terdapat pada bagian Task 1, berupa melengkapi kalimat rumpang.

Sebelum menuju pertanyaan, terdapat kata - kata acak sebagai kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52.

Sembilan kata acak berbahasa Inggris tersebut terlihat di atas pertanyaan nomor 1 halaman 52.

Artikel berisi kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52 ini, dapat menjadi pedoman mengoreksi pekerjaan siswa.

Sebaiknya siswa mengerjakan soal terlebih dahulu sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52 sebagai berikut:

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52

Vocabulary Exercises

Task 1: Complete these sentences

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 halaman 52 - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 52, Vocabulary Exercises. (PDF Bahasa Inggris kelas 12)

1. Siti still cannot hide her happiness because her investigation report about high school students’ eating habit appear on a regional newspaper yesterday.

2. Butet frequently initiates speaking in English with her classmates because one of the requirement appearing in job vacancy advertisements in the Internet and newspapers require English ﬂuency.

3. Students of XII E class made a class pledge stating their commitment to stop bullying in order to create positive classroom atmosphere for every class member.

4. I support Eva Tuarita to be the new head of our student association because she possesses all the qualification to be a good leader for us.