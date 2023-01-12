Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 89 90 Semester 2, Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 89 dan 90.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.



Di halaman 89 sampai 90, siswa diminta mengubah paragraf ke bentuk kalimat langsung dan tidak langsung.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 89 dan 90

Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect?

Direct and indirect sentences appear in the text above.

Complete the blank spaces in the following column with direct and indirect sentences.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 89 dan 90.

- Direct Sentence

Riki Setyanto, one of the parents, said, “I have registered my daughter for enrollment at state vocational high school SMKN 47 Jakarta, but she then got rejected due to the minimum height policy applied by the state-run school.”

Indirect Sentence

Riki Setyanto, one of the parents, said that he had registered his daughter for enrollment at state vocational high school SMKN 47 Jakarta, but she then got rejected due to the minimum height policy applied by the state-run school.

- Direct Sentence

“First my daughter was rejected because of her height, and now due to technical issues, she can’t register at any school. I just want to get her into a good school,” he said.

Indirect Sentence