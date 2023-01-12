Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 89 90 Semester 2, Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect?

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 89 dan 90. Mengerjakan Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect?

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 89 90 Semester 2, Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect?
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 89 dan 90. Mengerjakan Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect? 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 89 dan 90.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Di halaman 89 sampai 90, siswa diminta mengubah paragraf ke bentuk kalimat langsung dan tidak langsung.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 89 dan 90

Task 2: Is it Direct or Indirect?

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 12 Halaman 232 Semester 2: Uji Kompetensi Nomor 5-10 Kesebangunan

Direct and indirect sentences appear in the text above.

Complete the blank spaces in the following column with direct and indirect sentences.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 89 dan 90
Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 89 dan 90.

- Direct Sentence

Riki Setyanto, one of the parents, said, “I have registered my daughter for enrollment at state vocational high school SMKN 47 Jakarta, but she then got rejected due to the minimum height policy applied by the state-run school.”

Indirect Sentence

Riki Setyanto, one of the parents, said that he had registered his daughter for enrollment at state vocational high school SMKN 47 Jakarta, but she then got rejected due to the minimum height policy applied by the state-run school.

- Direct Sentence

“First my daughter was rejected because of her height, and now due to technical issues, she can’t register at any school. I just want to get her into a good school,” he said.

Indirect Sentence

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

RUMAH TERLARIS DI PRAMBANAN PALING STRATEGIS
RUMAH TERLARIS DI PRAMBANAN PALING STRATEGIS
Rp350.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Klaten
CATERING KAMBING AQIQAH, Paket Catering Aqiqah Kambing Untuk Syukuran Kerja di Batam Aqiqah Rahayu
CATERING KAMBING AQIQAH, Paket Catering Aqiqah Kambing Untuk Syukuran Kerja di Batam Aqiqah Rahayu
Rp1.000.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Mampu Membuat Wajah Cerah Dari Efek Extract Bengkoang Serum Acne Calming Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-00
Mampu Membuat Wajah Cerah Dari Efek Extract Bengkoang Serum Acne Calming Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-00
Rp141.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Honda CRV 2.0cc Facelift Automatic Th.2018
Honda CRV 2.0cc Facelift Automatic Th.2018
Rp325.000.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Harga jasa freight forwarders import | jasa import barang
Harga jasa freight forwarders import | jasa import barang
Rp275.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Pabrik paving block lantai Klojen Berkualitas - Malang
Pabrik paving block lantai Klojen Berkualitas - Malang
Rp57.500
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Pabrik paving block merah Klojen Berkualitas - Malang
Pabrik paving block merah Klojen Berkualitas - Malang
Rp57.500
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
GAYA MEDITERANIA - Perumahan Mojosari dekat Mojosulur, Perumahan Mojosari 9 km Ngimbangan
GAYA MEDITERANIA - Perumahan Mojosari dekat Mojosulur, Perumahan Mojosari 9 km Ngimbangan
Rp297.000.000
Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
TUKANG PASANG STIKER KACA PERUMAHAN DAU
TUKANG PASANG STIKER KACA PERUMAHAN DAU
Rp120.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
PROMO, WA 0822-2894-4844, Jasa Desain Rumah Dan Toko Minimalis Bogor
PROMO, WA 0822-2894-4844, Jasa Desain Rumah Dan Toko Minimalis Bogor
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor
SUPPLIER WALLPAPER RUMAHAN DI SURABAYA
SUPPLIER WALLPAPER RUMAHAN DI SURABAYA
Rp120.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Jasaimport,door to door tas,sepatu kosmetik,baju baru bekas Hongkong
Jasaimport,door to door tas,sepatu kosmetik,baju baru bekas Hongkong
Rp1.100.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
0811-3225-8899, Konveksi Baju Dinas Lapas di Malinau, Konveksi Baju Pegawai Lapas di Malinau
0811-3225-8899, Konveksi Baju Dinas Lapas di Malinau, Konveksi Baju Pegawai Lapas di Malinau
Rp20.000
Kalimantan Utara, Malinau
Kursus digital marketing online UMKM Di Tarakan
Kursus digital marketing online UMKM Di Tarakan
Rp100.000
Jawa Timur, Tuban
Acne Calming Serum Yang Mengandung Collagen Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Acne Calming Serum Yang Mengandung Collagen Fabil Natural, 0822-2333-0052
Rp141.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Termurah! Rumah 3 Lantai, Jl. Bakti - Cilandak KKO, Jakarta Selatan
Termurah! Rumah 3 Lantai, Jl. Bakti - Cilandak KKO, Jakarta Selatan
Rp7,9 Milyar
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
BESTSELLER!! 0896-3577-7335, konveksi kemeja cowok ramadhan lebaran di surabaya , konveksi kemeja co
BESTSELLER!! 0896-3577-7335, konveksi kemeja cowok ramadhan lebaran di surabaya , konveksi kemeja co
Rp70.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Dijual Tanah Siap Bangun Lokasi Strategis Harga Nego - Surabaya
Dijual Tanah Siap Bangun Lokasi Strategis Harga Nego - Surabaya
Rp14,5 Milyar
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Alat Pembersih Wajah Murah, 0822-2333-0052 (Bu Intan)
Alat Pembersih Wajah Murah, 0822-2333-0052 (Bu Intan)
Rp126.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Jasa Internet Marketing Wirausaha di Pasuruan
Jasa Internet Marketing Wirausaha di Pasuruan
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan