Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 105 Semester 2, Task 2: Is It A Verb Or A Noun?

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 105. Soal Task 2: Is it a verb or a noun?

Editor: Sri Juliati
Ilustrasi belajar - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA halaman 105. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 105.

Di halaman 105, siswa diminta mengisi bagian rumpang kalimat dengan kata kerja atau kata benda yang benar.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 105

Task 2: Is it a verb or a noun?

Complete the following sentences with the correct verbs or nouns.

See the example.

1. Think of what you can contribute to make your school atmosphere and environment better. Your meaningful contribution will make you feel better about yourself.

2. The artist _______ (replicate) the hairstyle of an Indian ethnic group in America, the Navajo. The _______ (replicate) looks beautiful.

3. I _______ (promote) Sita and Budi to be the representatives of our class in the student organization. I will use poster for the _______ (promote).

4. The architect _______ (incorporate) environmentally friendly materials in the design of the public library. The _____(incorporate) will make the new building harmonious with the surrounding.

5. The painting _______ (exhibit) will take place in the main hall of the library. Not only national artists but also some high school students will _______ (exhibit) their works there.

6. Do not _______ (pollute) this lake. If you do, the (pollute) will finally harm our health.

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
