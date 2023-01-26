Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 130 131 Semester 2, Task 2: Complete The Table

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 130 sampai 131.

Di halaman 130 sampai 131, siswa mengisi tabel tentang Procedure Text.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 130 - 131

Task 2: Complete the table.

Read the model text again, and then write in the table below the appropriate parts of the procedure text.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 130 - 131.

Answer:

Goal: How to breed leopard geckos

Materials:

Things you need:

- Cage for Geckos (20 gallon for two, 10 gallon more for each additional female)

- Laying box (A plastic container filled with damp moss for the female to lay in.)

- Incubation Medium (usually Perlite)

- Lots of crickets dusted with calcium for egg growth