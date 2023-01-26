Kunci Jawaban
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 130 131 Semester 2, Task 2: Complete The Table
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 130 dan 131. Siswa mengerjakan Task 2: Complete the table.
Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 130 sampai 131.
Di halaman 130 sampai 131, siswa mengisi tabel tentang Procedure Text.
Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 130 - 131
Task 2: Complete the table.
Read the model text again, and then write in the table below the appropriate parts of the procedure text.
Answer:
Goal: How to breed leopard geckos
Materials:
Things you need:
- Cage for Geckos (20 gallon for two, 10 gallon more for each additional female)
- Laying box (A plastic container filled with damp moss for the female to lay in.)
- Incubation Medium (usually Perlite)
- Lots of crickets dusted with calcium for egg growth