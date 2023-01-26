Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 129 130 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Exercise

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 129 dan 130. Siswa mengerjakan Task 2: Do the exercise individually.

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 129 130 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Exercise
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 129 dan 130. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 129 sampai 130.

Di halaman 129 sampai 130, siswa diminta menuliskan kata kerja yang tepat untuk mengisi bagian rumpang pada kalimat.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 129 - 130

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 129
Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 129.

Task 2: Do the exercise individually.

Use the appropriate verbs indicating commands (imperative sentences) to fill in the blanks.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Seni Budaya Kelas 11 Halaman 116, Bab 10: Uji Konsepsi

When you finish, read all the items again and circle the adverbials you can identify.

1. ____________ the floor please. It looks so dirty because of the muddy spots.

2. ____________ the scissors; they are on my desk. We need to cut the paper into smaller pieces.

3. All the dishes seem to be ready to serve for dinner except the crackers. ____________ them with the olive oil.

4. ____________ the hot water into the cup. ____________ some sugar and then ___________ it.

5. ____________ the lamb for tomorrow barbeque.

6. You do not have to see the teacher for submitting this assignment. Just ____________ your work in her mailbox.

7. ____________ dressed soon. We are running out of time for the party.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 12
Semester 2
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Kontrakan Bangunan 2 Lantai 19 Pintu SHM - Bogor
Kontrakan Bangunan 2 Lantai 19 Pintu SHM - Bogor
Rp2,4 Milyar
Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
Jasa Import Door to Door Fadil Binus Cargo - Jakarta timur
Jasa Import Door to Door Fadil Binus Cargo - Jakarta timur
Rp50.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Menawarkan 3 Kavling Rumah SHM di Salemba Bluntas - Jakarta Pusat
Menawarkan 3 Kavling Rumah SHM di Salemba Bluntas - Jakarta Pusat
Rp7,5 Milyar
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Motor Honda Beat Deluxe CBS ISS 2021 Bekas Normal Full Orisinil Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta
Motor Honda Beat Deluxe CBS ISS 2021 Bekas Normal Full Orisinil Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta
Rp15.850.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
Motor Honda Beat Pop 2018 Bekas Mulus Terawat Orisinil Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
Motor Honda Beat Pop 2018 Bekas Mulus Terawat Orisinil Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
Rp9.900.000
Banten, Tangerang Kota
Kamera Mirrorless Olympus OMD EM10 Mark II Fullset Lensa Kit Bekas Mulus - Depok
Kamera Mirrorless Olympus OMD EM10 Mark II Fullset Lensa Kit Bekas Mulus - Depok
Rp4.600.000
Jawa Barat, Depok
Saramonic Smartic Plus UC Second Fungsi Normal Konektor Type C - Bantul
Saramonic Smartic Plus UC Second Fungsi Normal Konektor Type C - Bantul
Rp900.000
Jawa Barat, Depok
Kamera Sony A6400 Lensa Kit Bekas Fullset Box No Minus - Pekanbaru
Kamera Sony A6400 Lensa Kit Bekas Fullset Box No Minus - Pekanbaru
Rp11.300.000
Riau, Pekanbaru
Kamera Nikon D3300 Fullset Box Fungsi Normal Harga Nego - Metro
Kamera Nikon D3300 Fullset Box Fungsi Normal Harga Nego - Metro
Rp2.500.000
Lampung, Metro
Sepeda MTB Exotic 2612 AH Size 27,5 Speed 3x9 Bekas Normal Nego - Bantul
Sepeda MTB Exotic 2612 AH Size 27,5 Speed 3x9 Bekas Normal Nego - Bantul
Rp1.800.000
DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
Mobil Suzuki Plash AT 2015 Warna Putih Bekas Terawat Bisa Kredit - Denpasar
Mobil Suzuki Plash AT 2015 Warna Putih Bekas Terawat Bisa Kredit - Denpasar
Rp132.000.000
Bali, Denpasar
One Set Pisau Cukur Presisi Baru Ready Stok Cara Pakainya Mudah - Denpasar
One Set Pisau Cukur Presisi Baru Ready Stok Cara Pakainya Mudah - Denpasar
Rp135.000
Bali, Denpasar
Dijual Rumah Minimalis Seken 3 Kamar Tidur Siap Huni Bersih di Pakal Rejosari - Surabaya
Dijual Rumah Minimalis Seken 3 Kamar Tidur Siap Huni Bersih di Pakal Rejosari - Surabaya
Rp600.000.000
Jawa Timur, Sumenep
HP iPhone X 256GB All Operator Seken iCloud Aman Bebas Reset - Surabaya
HP iPhone X 256GB All Operator Seken iCloud Aman Bebas Reset - Surabaya
Rp3.250.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
HP iPhone 11 64GB Ex iBox Seken Garansi Panjang Baterai 100% - Surabaya
HP iPhone 11 64GB Ex iBox Seken Garansi Panjang Baterai 100% - Surabaya
Rp7.650.000
Jawa Timur, Surabaya
Motor Honda Beat Fi 2013 Bekas Sehat Surat Lengkap Harga Nego - Tangerang
Motor Honda Beat Fi 2013 Bekas Sehat Surat Lengkap Harga Nego - Tangerang
Rp8.500.000
Banten, Tangerang Kota
Laptop MacBook Pro 13 inci 2016 Processor Core i5 Bekas RAM 16GB Mulus - Solo
Laptop MacBook Pro 13 inci 2016 Processor Core i5 Bekas RAM 16GB Mulus - Solo
Rp10.500.000
Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
Laptop Asus X453S RAM 2GB HDD 500GB Second Bonus Tas Garansi - Solo
Laptop Asus X453S RAM 2GB HDD 500GB Second Bonus Tas Garansi - Solo
Rp2.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
HP Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 RAM 4/64GB Bekas Fullset Mulus Minus Pemakaian - Solo
HP Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 RAM 4/64GB Bekas Fullset Mulus Minus Pemakaian - Solo
Rp1.050.000
Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
Dijual Rumah Kontrakan Bangunan 2 Lantai 19 Pintu SHM - Bogor
Dijual Rumah Kontrakan Bangunan 2 Lantai 19 Pintu SHM - Bogor
Rp2,4 Milyar
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan