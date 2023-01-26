Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 129 130 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Exercise

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 129 sampai 130.

Di halaman 129 sampai 130, siswa diminta menuliskan kata kerja yang tepat untuk mengisi bagian rumpang pada kalimat.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 129 - 130

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 129.

Task 2: Do the exercise individually.

Use the appropriate verbs indicating commands (imperative sentences) to fill in the blanks.

When you finish, read all the items again and circle the adverbials you can identify.

1. ____________ the floor please. It looks so dirty because of the muddy spots.

2. ____________ the scissors; they are on my desk. We need to cut the paper into smaller pieces.

3. All the dishes seem to be ready to serve for dinner except the crackers. ____________ them with the olive oil.

4. ____________ the hot water into the cup. ____________ some sugar and then ___________ it.

5. ____________ the lamb for tomorrow barbeque.

6. You do not have to see the teacher for submitting this assignment. Just ____________ your work in her mailbox.

7. ____________ dressed soon. We are running out of time for the party.