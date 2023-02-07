Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 158 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Project In Groups

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 158.

Pada halaman 158, siswa secara berkelompok diminta mendiskusikan masalah yang ditemukan dan usulan jalan keluar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 158

Task 2: Do the project in groups.

There are problems in this world out there and in our own environment, such as in our neighborhood and schools.

Work in groups of three to four students. Identify problems in your surroundings.

1. What questions can you ask? You can ask questions, such as whether your school environment is healthy.

Answer:

- If there is a harassment and bullying at school, how do the school overcome this and tackle so that it does not happen again?

- Are there many plants and trees in schools?

- Are plants and trees at school well maintained and cared for?

2. Are the rest rooms clean enough?

Answer: