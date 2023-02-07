Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 158 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Project In Groups

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 158. Siswa mengerjakan Task 2: Do the project in groups.

Editor: Nuryanti
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 158 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Project In Groups
Freepik
Ilustrasi belajar - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 SMA halaman 158. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 158.

Pada halaman 158, siswa secara berkelompok diminta mendiskusikan masalah yang ditemukan dan usulan jalan keluar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 158

Task 2: Do the project in groups.

There are problems in this world out there and in our own environment, such as in our neighborhood and schools.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 157 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Comprehension Questions

Work in groups of three to four students. Identify problems in your surroundings.

1. What questions can you ask? You can ask questions, such as whether your school environment is healthy.

Answer:

- If there is a harassment and bullying at school, how do the school overcome this and tackle so that it does not happen again?

- Are there many plants and trees in schools?

- Are plants and trees at school well maintained and cared for?

2. Are the rest rooms clean enough?

Answer:

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 12
Semester 2
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Tablet SAMSUNG Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan, Performa Bisa Diandalkan

    5 Rekomendasi Tablet SAMSUNG Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan, Performa Bisa Diandalkan

    Review Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, Cocok untuk Kulit Wajah Remaja

    Review Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, Cocok untuk Kulit Wajah Remaja

    Jaringan WiFi Mendadak Hilang di Laptop? Lakukan 5 Tips ini untuk Mengatasinya

    Jaringan WiFi Mendadak Hilang di Laptop? Lakukan 5 Tips ini untuk Mengatasinya

    Review Gentle Hour x Christie Lip It Up Nourishing Lip Oil, Hadir Eksklusif untuk Lembapkan Bibirmu

    Review Gentle Hour x Christie Lip It Up Nourishing Lip Oil, Hadir Eksklusif untuk Lembapkan Bibirmu

    5 Rekomendasi Vacuum Cleaner Mini untuk Mobil, Harga Murah Tapi Handal

    5 Rekomendasi Vacuum Cleaner Mini untuk Mobil, Harga Murah Tapi Handal

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    BESTSELLER!! 0896-3577-7335, konveksi kemeja cowok ramadhan lebaran di Purworejo , konveksi kemeja c
    BESTSELLER!! 0896-3577-7335, konveksi kemeja cowok ramadhan lebaran di Purworejo , konveksi kemeja c
    Rp70.000
    Jawa Tengah, Purworejo
    HARGA ECER!! HIJAB ANAK PONTIANAK PEREMPUAN TERBARU
    HARGA ECER!! HIJAB ANAK PONTIANAK PEREMPUAN TERBARU
    Rp50.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    JUAL BAJU ANAK MURAH COD QUIRI KIDS USIA 0-6 TAHUN WA: 0838-4505-0999
    JUAL BAJU ANAK MURAH COD QUIRI KIDS USIA 0-6 TAHUN WA: 0838-4505-0999
    Rp35.000
    Jawa Tengah, Banjarnegara
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru EM.Outfit Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru EM.Outfit Blitar Jatim
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Dijual Rumah Mewah LT635 LB535 4KT 3KM Siap Huni - Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Mewah LT635 LB535 4KT 3KM Siap Huni - Semarang Kota
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Murah Siap Huni LT120 LB110 3KT 2KM Legalitas SHM - Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Murah Siap Huni LT120 LB110 3KT 2KM Legalitas SHM - Semarang Kota
    Rp650.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Rumah Hook Murah Nyaman di Perum Griya Ngaliyan Asri View Laut - Semarang
    Rumah Hook Murah Nyaman di Perum Griya Ngaliyan Asri View Laut - Semarang
    Rp700.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Honda Mega Pro Primus 2010
    Honda Mega Pro Primus 2010
    Rp11.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    talirafia
    talirafia
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Distributor paving block model bata Sukun Berkualitas - Malang
    Distributor paving block model bata Sukun Berkualitas - Malang
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah Dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat Twoza Coffee Jimbaran Bali
    Rumah Dengan Harga Terjangkau di Dekat Twoza Coffee Jimbaran Bali
    Rp695.000.000
    Bali, Badung
    Distributor paving block menyerap air Sukun Berkualitas - Malang
    Distributor paving block menyerap air Sukun Berkualitas - Malang
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bonsai Jombang
    Kualitas Terjamin, WA+6287890160900, Produsen plastik sungkup bonsai Jombang
    Rp29.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Pabrik Atap Genteng Rumah Minimalis – Gondang
    Pabrik Atap Genteng Rumah Minimalis – Gondang
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Vitamin Perangsang Telur Ayam Petelur Giri Banyuwangi
    Vitamin Perangsang Telur Ayam Petelur Giri Banyuwangi
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    Digital Marketing Agency, Hub. 0856 0442 8677, Pelatihan Digital Marketing & Mentoring Marketing di
    Digital Marketing Agency, Hub. 0856 0442 8677, Pelatihan Digital Marketing & Mentoring Marketing di
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Pendaftaran Merek Usaha, Harga Pendaftaran Merek Usaha Ke HAKI Termurah di Jatim Indonesia
    Pendaftaran Merek Usaha, Harga Pendaftaran Merek Usaha Ke HAKI Termurah di Jatim Indonesia
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    pasang cctv murah malang raya
    pasang cctv murah malang raya
    Rp2.800.200
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Toko Supplier Pasang Baru & Service Parabola Mini ~ Antena TV Digital Bergaransi
    Toko Supplier Pasang Baru & Service Parabola Mini ~ Antena TV Digital Bergaransi
    Rp350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Cat Genteng Rumah Minimalis Terdekat Di Lamongan
    WA/TELP 0821-3296-1609, Agen Cat Genteng Rumah Minimalis Terdekat Di Lamongan
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Lamongan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan