Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 19 20 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 4

Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 19 sampai 20 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa menjawab soal Listening pada Activity 4.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 19 20 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 4
kemdikbud
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 19 dan 20 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 19 dan 20.

Pada halaman 19 dan 20, siswa diminta menjawab pertanyaan di Activity 4 secara individu kemudian menyocokkannya dengan teman sebangku.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 19 - 20

Activity 4

Answer the questions about “The Legend of N’daung Snake.”

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 126 Kurikulum Merdeka, Progress Check 1: Timun Mas

Compare and discuss your answer with your friends.

1. Which of the following most accurately describes the legend?

a. The sincerity of a girl could save her family and a cursed snake.
b. N’daung snake was cursed and later saved by the girl.
c. The jealousy of the first and second daughters that led them to destruction.
d. The selfless kindness of N’daung snake saved the poor mother’s life.
e. The story of a poor mother’s struggle for her three daughters in
conquering N’daung snake.

Answer: A

2. The characterization of N’daung snake shows tendency to …

a. be emotional and introverted.
b. hide the secret of the curse possessed.
c. look fierce behind the kindness of his heart.
d. ask for something in return for everything he did.
e. intimidate and rebuke anyone who approached him.

Answer: C

3. The legend shows that the youngest daughter struggled with...

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 11
Kurikulum Merdeka
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Game Offline di Handphone Android untuk Menunggu Waktu Berbuka Puasa Tiba

    5 Game Offline di Handphone Android untuk Menunggu Waktu Berbuka Puasa Tiba

    5 Rekomendasi Sampo dengan Aroma Buah Menyegarkan, Rambut Wangi Seharian

    5 Rekomendasi Sampo dengan Aroma Buah Menyegarkan, Rambut Wangi Seharian

    7 Rekomendasi Varian Produk SCARLETT Whitening Body Scrub, Lulur Terbaik untuk Cerahkan Kulit

    7 Rekomendasi Varian Produk SCARLETT Whitening Body Scrub, Lulur Terbaik untuk Cerahkan Kulit

    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Wireless Bluetooth Murah Mulai Rp 100 Ribuan

    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Wireless Bluetooth Murah Mulai Rp 100 Ribuan

    5 Bahan Alami Penghilang Bau pada Sepatu, Termasuk Cuka Putih dan Garam

    5 Bahan Alami Penghilang Bau pada Sepatu, Termasuk Cuka Putih dan Garam

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH JOGLO MURAH TERLARIS DEKAT CANDI PRAMBANAN
    RUMAH JOGLO MURAH TERLARIS DEKAT CANDI PRAMBANAN
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Cepat! Rumah Murah Siap Huni Di Hegarmanah Baru Renovasi
    Jual Cepat! Rumah Murah Siap Huni Di Hegarmanah Baru Renovasi
    Rp225.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    JASA PASANG WALLPAPER TIMBUL MOTIF BUNGA DI MERJOSARI
    JASA PASANG WALLPAPER TIMBUL MOTIF BUNGA DI MERJOSARI
    Rp190.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang Kertas Cetak Undangan Pernikahan
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang Kertas Cetak Undangan Pernikahan
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Cuci Sepatu Bersih di Cipaku hubungi : 085888139097
    Cuci Sepatu Bersih di Cipaku hubungi : 085888139097
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Perumahan di Kalanganyar Sidoarjo Hanya 189 Juta, Diamond City Juanda
    Perumahan di Kalanganyar Sidoarjo Hanya 189 Juta, Diamond City Juanda
    Rp189.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Tanah Kavling Murah Hanya 80 Juta,WA 0858-5964-6135, Araya City
    Tanah Kavling Murah Hanya 80 Juta,WA 0858-5964-6135, Araya City
    Rp199.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Paket laundry terlengkap di Bogor. Hubungi 0857-7200-6750
    Paket laundry terlengkap di Bogor. Hubungi 0857-7200-6750
    Rp75.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Perumahan di Kalanganyar Sidoarjo Hanya 189 Juta, Diamond City Juanda 1
    Perumahan di Kalanganyar Sidoarjo Hanya 189 Juta, Diamond City Juanda 1
    Rp189.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Rumah Minimalis Baru, Unit Pojokan Hadap Timur Di Hegarmanah Cicalengka
    Rumah Minimalis Baru, Unit Pojokan Hadap Timur Di Hegarmanah Cicalengka
    Rp225.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang File Cetak Undangan Pernikahan
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang File Cetak Undangan Pernikahan
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Bubble Led Diffuser Hub 0813-3535-3290
    Bubble Led Diffuser Hub 0813-3535-3290
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah Baru 200 Jutaan Di Komplek Hegarmanah Indah
    Rumah Baru 200 Jutaan Di Komplek Hegarmanah Indah
    Rp225.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang Contoh Undangan Nikah Cetak
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang Contoh Undangan Nikah Cetak
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    Bubble Ladder Diffuser Hub 0813-3535-3290
    Bubble Ladder Diffuser Hub 0813-3535-3290
    Rp250.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Perumahan Murah Di Sidoarjo Dekat Surabaya Hanya 100 Juta-an, Diamond City Juanda
    Perumahan Murah Di Sidoarjo Dekat Surabaya Hanya 100 Juta-an, Diamond City Juanda
    Rp189.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Specialist Import Barang Door To Door - Jakarta Selatan
    Specialist Import Barang Door To Door - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp120.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang Cetak Undangan Pernikahan Terdekat
    TERBARU!! Undangan Srikandi Semarang Cetak Undangan Pernikahan Terdekat
    Rp1.500
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    JASA CUCI SOFA PANGGILAN - HUB 085890758688
    JASA CUCI SOFA PANGGILAN - HUB 085890758688
    Rp75.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Dekat Stasiun Cicalengka
    Rumah Baru Siap Huni Dekat Stasiun Cicalengka
    Rp225.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan