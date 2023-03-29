Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 19 20 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 4

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 19 dan 20.

Pada halaman 19 dan 20, siswa diminta menjawab pertanyaan di Activity 4 secara individu kemudian menyocokkannya dengan teman sebangku.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 19 - 20

Activity 4

Answer the questions about “The Legend of N’daung Snake.”

Compare and discuss your answer with your friends.

1. Which of the following most accurately describes the legend?

a. The sincerity of a girl could save her family and a cursed snake.

b. N’daung snake was cursed and later saved by the girl.

c. The jealousy of the first and second daughters that led them to destruction.

d. The selfless kindness of N’daung snake saved the poor mother’s life.

e. The story of a poor mother’s struggle for her three daughters in

conquering N’daung snake.

Answer: A

2. The characterization of N’daung snake shows tendency to …

a. be emotional and introverted.

b. hide the secret of the curse possessed.

c. look fierce behind the kindness of his heart.

d. ask for something in return for everything he did.

e. intimidate and rebuke anyone who approached him.

Answer: C

3. The legend shows that the youngest daughter struggled with...