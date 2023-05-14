Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 71 72 Kurikulum Merdeka: Chapter Review

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 71, 72 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Penulis: Linda Nur Dewi R
Inilah kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 untuk SMA/SMK/MA halaman 71, 72 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 71, 72 terdapat soal esai atau terbuka.

Siswa diminta untuk menjawab berbagai pertanyaan terbuka yang ada pada halaman tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban ini, sebaiknya siswa sudah mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Hal ini bertujuan untuk melatih pengetahuan dan kemampuan siswa dalam mengerjakan soal tersebut.

Lalu, orang tua atau guru dapat membantu mencocokkan jawaban siswa dengan kunci jawaban pada artikel ini.

Perlu diingat juga, kunci jawaban ini tidak bersifat mutlak, sehingga hanya menjadi referensi dan tidak bisa menjadi patokan jawaban yang benar. 

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 71, 72 Kurikulum Merdeka:

Q: If you have to choose, do you want to stay healthy or do you want to stay happy?
A: I want to choose stay Healthy because everything in this life feel so happy if we have Healthy.

Q: Mention your two favorite ways of staying healthy.
A: Eat Proper and do the Exercise Regularly.

Q: Why do you think listening to loud music is not good for your health?
A: because listening loud music can make earaches and make our mine not calm.

Q: Give two examples of what your classmates always do to stay healthy based on survey activity in Task 3 Part C.
A: Stay healthy inside that is from the mine.

Stay healthy from outside keep our body healthy.

Q: How do you think your lifestyle can affect your health?
A: My lifestyle can affect my health because bad life style and not doing the exercises that make our health worse.

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
