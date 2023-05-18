Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 92, 93 Kurikulum Merdeka: Chapter Review

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Inilah kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 untuk SMA/SMK/MA halaman 92, 93 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 92, 93 terdapat soal esai atau terbuka.

Siswa diminta untuk menjawab berbagai pertanyaan terbuka yang ada pada halaman tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban ini, sebaiknya siswa sudah mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Hal ini bertujuan untuk melatih pengetahuan dan kemampuan siswa dalam mengerjakan soal tersebut.

Lalu, orang tua atau guru dapat membantu mencocokkan jawaban siswa dengan kunci jawaban pada artikel ini.

Perlu diingat juga, kunci jawaban ini tidak bersifat mutlak, sehingga hanya menjadi referensi dan tidak bisa menjadi patokan jawaban yang benar.

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 92, 93 Kurikulum Merdeka:

Soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 92, 93 Kurikulum Merdeka. (static.buku.kemendikbu.go.id)

Q: If you can live with only one food for the rest of your life, what would it be? Why?

A: If I can live with only one food for the rest of my life, it would be If I had to eat one food for the rest of life, I would choose beef. It is expensive, but also it has a lot of protein. Beside, you can cook it many different ways

Q: What comes first when you choose to consume food, should it be healthy or tasty? Why?

A: When I choose to consume food, it should be healthy first because healthy food can be tasty too but tasty food is not always healthy.

Q: Mention four examples of processed food that is usually consumed by teenagers.

A: Fried chiken, meat ball, noodle, and somay, fast foods, sausage, pizza, snacks

Q: From activity “this or that” in task 4, which food that your classmates choose more, local food or international food? Why?

A: Local food that my classmates choose more because there are so many food sellers in front of my school who are selling tradisional food like batagor, cilok, siomay, cimol, etc.

Q: Why do you think it is forbidden to eat while you watch TV?

A: Because we are not focused on the food and make distracted.

Q: Name two reasons why numbers are used in the procedure text of giving tips?

A: