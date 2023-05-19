Materi Sekolah

Past Perfect Continuous Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat

Past Perfect Continuous Tense: Pengertian, rumus, fungsi, contoh penggunaan dalam kalimat. Tense ini adalah versi lampau Present Perfect Continuous.

zoom-inlihat foto Past Perfect Continuous Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat
Grammar Past Perfect Continuous Tense. Berikut ini rumus Past Perfect Continuous Tense dan contohnya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini materi sekolah grammar Past Perfect Continuous Tense.

Past Perfect Continuous Tense digunakan untuk menyatakan aksi yang dimulai dan berakhir di masa lampau dalam durasi tertentu, sehingga sudah tidak terjadi di masa sekarang.

Past Perfect Continuous Tense adalah versi lampau dari Present Perfect Continuous Tense.

Perbedaan Past Perfect Continuous Tense dari Present Perfect Continuous Tense adalah aksi itu tidak berlanjut di masa sekarang.

Simak penjelasan Past Perfect Continuous Tense, rumus, fungsi, dan contohnya berikut ini, dikutip dari Grammarly dan English Page.

Baca juga: Present Perfect Continuous Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat

Rumus Past Perfect Continuous Tense:

S + Had + been + V-ing

S + Had + not + been + V-ing

Had + S + been + V-ing

Fungsi Past Perfect Continuous Tense:

1. Menyatakan aksi yang dimulai, berlangsung, dan berakhir di masa lampau

Contoh:

- I had been working at the company for five years when I got the promotion. 
Saya telah bekerja di perusahaan selama lima tahun ketika saya mendapat promosi.

2. Menyatakan aksi yang sedang terjadi di masa lalu sebelum aksi lainnya

