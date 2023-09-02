Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 52, Let's Practice: Exposition Text

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 52 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 53 merupakan bagian Let's Practice Chapter 4 tentang Exposition Text.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 52, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 52.

Let's Practice

A. The article given below is incomplete.

Complete it using the format of an exposition text and give it a suitable title.

Contoh jawaban:

- Introduction (thesis statement)

Television is the most popular form of entertainment in every household in Indonesia.

However, I think watching television too much especially soap operas and dramas can have negative impacts on the viewers.

- Argument 1 + Elaboration

First, watching soap operas on television in excess have negative impacts on the viewers such as their story impact our point of view about life.

As we know that soap operas and dramas usually have exaggerate story and sometimes it doesn't make sense.