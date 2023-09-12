Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 28, Writing Connection Chapter 2

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Pada soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28, siswa diminta untuk menulis dialog atau percakapan tentang pendapatnya mengenai sebuah topik.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Writing Connection

Choose one of the topics given below. Create a dialogue of your opinion about your chosen topic. Follow the opinion giving technique you have learnt in the building blocks.

- Do you think education is a right or a priviledge? Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Do you think conservation of wildlife is important? Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Time is more important than money. Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Exploitation of natural resources is a major problem in Indonesia. Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Do you think gaming affects the life of teenagers? Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

Contoh Jawaban:

1. Dialogue about education is a right or a priviledge

Adi: Hello, Yoga