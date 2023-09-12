Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 28, Writing Connection Chapter 2

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28, Writing Connection Chapter 2.

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 28, Writing Connection Chapter 2
PDF Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017
Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28, Writing Connection Chapter 2. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Pada soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28, siswa diminta untuk menulis dialog atau percakapan tentang pendapatnya mengenai sebuah topik.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 28.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 25 26, Lets Practice: Opinions & Thoughts

Writing Connection

Choose one of the topics given below. Create a dialogue of your opinion about your chosen topic. Follow the opinion giving technique you have learnt in the building blocks.

- Do you think education is a right or a priviledge? Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Do you think conservation of wildlife is important? Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Time is more important than money. Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Exploitation of natural resources is a major problem in Indonesia. Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

- Do you think gaming affects the life of teenagers? Support your opinion with reasons and examples.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 33, Discussion

Contoh Jawaban:

1. Dialogue about education is a right or a priviledge

Adi: Hello, Yoga

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mesin Poles Rotan Graha Mesin Malang
    Mesin Poles Rotan Graha Mesin Malang
    Rp28.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Elastomeric Bearing Pad Palembang Sumatra Selatan
    Elastomeric Bearing Pad Palembang Sumatra Selatan
    Rp250.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Sedia HT Baofeng BF 888S di Semarang
    Sedia HT Baofeng BF 888S di Semarang
    Rp199.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang
    JUS IMPOR SAUDI ARABIA Hub 0812 1666 5050 Jus Buah Dalam Botol Impor Saudi Arabia Harga Terbaik Caesar Juice di Indonesia
    JUS IMPOR SAUDI ARABIA Hub 0812 1666 5050 Jus Buah Dalam Botol Impor Saudi Arabia Harga Terbaik Caesar Juice di Indonesia
    Rp25.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Banten Termurah
    Grosir Peci Kopiah Songkok Banten Termurah
    Rp3.000
    Banten, Cilegon
    BISA NEGO TANAH MURAH BELAKANG KELURAHAN BINTORO
    BISA NEGO TANAH MURAH BELAKANG KELURAHAN BINTORO
    Rp90.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Jember
    Wallpaper Custom Tenis Meja
    Wallpaper Custom Tenis Meja
    Rp200.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TANAH KAVLING STRATEGIS SIAP AJB UTARA BANDARA ADISUJIPTO
    TANAH KAVLING STRATEGIS SIAP AJB UTARA BANDARA ADISUJIPTO
    Rp2.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Baru Dasana Indah Tangerang 3 Kamar Tidur 500 jtan Tangerang
    Rumah Baru Dasana Indah Tangerang 3 Kamar Tidur 500 jtan Tangerang
    Rp520.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Livina VL 2020 Hitam
    Livina VL 2020 Hitam
    Rp202.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Promo 1 Unit Terakhir TANPA DP Rumah Mewah Minimalis di Banjaran
    Promo 1 Unit Terakhir TANPA DP Rumah Mewah Minimalis di Banjaran
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Promo Proses Bangun 2 Rumah Baru dkt Kampus UII Utara SPBU Mindi Jl Besi Jangkang
    Promo Proses Bangun 2 Rumah Baru dkt Kampus UII Utara SPBU Mindi Jl Besi Jangkang
    Rp685.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Berkualitas Blitar
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Berkualitas Blitar
    Rp890.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Ayla X AT 2018 Putih
    Ayla X AT 2018 Putih
    Rp112.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 3
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 3
    Rp15.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    TANAH PRIGEN PADAT PENDUDUK MURAH DEKAT KAMPUS PRIGEN
    TANAH PRIGEN PADAT PENDUDUK MURAH DEKAT KAMPUS PRIGEN
    Rp180.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    Paving Block Bata Lowokwaru
    Paving Block Bata Lowokwaru
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kavling Villa Prigen Riverside Keanggunan Suasana Alam Pegunungan
    Kavling Villa Prigen Riverside Keanggunan Suasana Alam Pegunungan
    Rp78.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Pasuruan
    MESIN PERAJANG RUMPUT KOMBINASI SEDERHANA DAN SERBAGUNA MALANG
    MESIN PERAJANG RUMPUT KOMBINASI SEDERHANA DAN SERBAGUNA MALANG
    Rp25.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 1
    Kitab Nahwu Wadhih Jilid 1
    Rp9.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan