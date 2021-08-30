Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Blinding Lights - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: I Said Ooh I'm Blinded

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari The Weeknd berjudul Blinding Lights.

Lagu Blinding Lights dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Kanada, The Weeknd.

Diketahui lagu ini dirilis pada akhir tahun 2019, lalu.

Meski begitu, sekarang lagu Blinding Lights kembali viral di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blinding Lights - The Weeknd:

[Verse 1] Dm I've been tryna call Am I've been on my own for long enough C G Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe Dm I'm going through withdrawals Am You don't even have to do too much C G You can turn me on with just a touch, baby [Pre-Chorus 1] Dm Am I look around and, Sin City's cold and empty (oh) C No one's around to judge me (oh) N.C. I can't see clearly when you're gone [Chorus 1] Dm Am I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights C G No I can't sleep until I feel your touch Dm Am I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night C G Oh when I'm like this, you're the one I trust (hey, hey, hey) Dm Am C G [Verse 2] Dm I'm running out of time Am 'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky C G So I hit the road in overdrive, baby, oh-oh oh-oh oh [Pre-Chorus 2] Dm Am The city's cold and empty (oh) C No one's around to judge me (oh) N.C. I can't see clearly when you're gone [Chorus 2] Dm Am I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights C G No I can't sleep until I feel your touch Dm Am I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night C G Oh when I'm like this, you're the one I trust [Bridge] Dm I'm just walking by to let you know (by to let you know) Am I can never say it on the phone (say it on the phone) C G Will never let you go this time (ooh) [Chorus 3] Dm Am I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights C G No I can't sleep until I feel your touch, hey, hey, hey Dm Am C G Hey, hey, hey Dm Am C G [Outro] Dm Am I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights C G No I can't sleep until I feel your touch

(Tribunnews.com/Febia)