Berikut Chord dan Lirik Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day

Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day

Wake Me Up When September Ends - Green Day

G G/F#

Summer has come and passed

Em D

The innocent can never last

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

G G/F#

Like my father's come to pass

Em D

Seven years has gone so fast

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

[Chorus]

Em Bm

Here comes the rain again

C G D/F#

Falling from the stars

Em Bm

Drenched in my pain again

C D

Becoming who we are

G G/F#

As my memory rests

Em D

But never forgets what I lost

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

[Verse 2]

G G/F#

Summer has come and passed

Em D

The innocent can never last

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

G G/F#

Ring out the bells again

Em D

Like we did when spring began

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

[Chorus]

Em Bm

Here comes the rain again

C G D/F#

Falling from the stars

Em Bm

Drenched in my pain again

C D

Becoming who we are

G G/F#

As my memory rests

Em D

But never forgets what I lost

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

[Verse 3]

G G/F#

Summer has come and passed

Em D

The innocent can never last

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

G G/F#

Like my father's come to pass

Em D

Twenty years has gone so fast

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

C Cm G

Wake me up when September ends

(Tribunnews.com)