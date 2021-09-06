Chord Gitar Lagu Yesterday - The Beatles, All My Troubles Since So Far Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Yesterday yang dipopulerkan oleh The Beatles.

The Beatles adalah kelompok pemusik Inggris beraliran rock, dibentuk di Liverpool pada tahun 1960.

Lagu ini dirilis pertama kali sebagai singel pada 1965 lewat album The Beatles berjudul Help!.

"Yesterday" merupakan salah satu karya terpopuler The Beatles.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh dua personil The Beatles, Paul McCartney dan mendiang John Lennon.

Berikut chord lagu Yesterday oleh The Beatles

Intro : F ...



F Em A

Yesterday.. all my troubles

Dm Dm -C -A#

seemed so far away

C

now it looks as thought

F F -Em

they're here to stay

Dm G A# -F

oh! I believe in Yesterday..



F Em A

Sunddenly.. I'm not half the man

Dm Dm -C -A#

I used to be

C F F -Em

there's a shadow hanging over me

Dm G A# -F

Oh! Yesterday, came suddenly



Chorus :

Em A Dm -C -A#

why she had to go

A G C F

I don't know she wouldn't say

Em A Dm -C -A#

I said something wrong

A G C F

now I long for yesterday..



(*)

F Em A

Yesterday.. love was such an

Dm Dm -C -A#

easy game to play

C F F -Em

Now I need a place to hide away

Dm G A# -F

Oh! I believe, in Yesterday..



==> Kembali ke : Chorus, (*)



Dm G A# F F

hmm mm mm mm mm mm mmm..





