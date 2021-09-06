Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Yesterday - The Beatles, All My Troubles Since So Far Away

"All My Troubles Since So Far Away" Chord Gitar Lagu Yesterday dari The Beatles. Intro : F... F Em A Yesterday.. all my troubles Dm Dm-C-A# seemed so

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Yesterday yang dipopulerkan oleh The Beatles.

The Beatles adalah kelompok pemusik Inggris beraliran rock, dibentuk di Liverpool pada tahun 1960.

Lagu ini dirilis pertama kali sebagai singel pada 1965 lewat album The Beatles berjudul Help!.

"Yesterday" merupakan salah satu karya terpopuler The Beatles.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh dua personil The Beatles, Paul McCartney dan mendiang John Lennon.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dance Monkey - Tones And I, Lirik Oh I see you, see you, see you every time

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thinking Of You - Katy Perry, Download MP3 di Sini

Grup musik orkestra yang digawangi Musikus Addie MS, Twilite Orchestra, menggelar simfoni orkestra dengan membawakan serangkaian lagu dari band lagendaris The Beatles. Orkestra bertajuk 'Symtronic Beat' ini dimulai tepat pukul 20.00 WIB, di lobi utama Summarecon Mall Serpong, Gading Serpong, Tangerang, Jumat (30/12/2016).
Grup musik orkestra yang digawangi Musikus Addie MS, Twilite Orchestra, menggelar simfoni orkestra dengan membawakan serangkaian lagu dari band lagendaris The Beatles. Orkestra bertajuk 'Symtronic Beat' ini dimulai tepat pukul 20.00 WIB, di lobi utama Summarecon Mall Serpong, Gading Serpong, Tangerang, Jumat (30/12/2016). (Tribunnews/NurulHanna)

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Blinding Lights - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: I Said Ooh Im Blinded

Berikut chord lagu Yesterday oleh The Beatles

Intro : F...

F         Em       A
Yesterday.. all my troubles
          Dm      Dm-C-A#
seemed so far away
        C
now it looks as thought
          F          F-Em
they're here to stay
    Dm      G    A# -F
oh! I believe in Yesterday..

F         Em          A
Sunddenly.. I'm not half the man
   Dm       Dm-C-A#
I used to be
          C               F     F-Em
there's a shadow hanging over me
    Dm    G         A# -F
Oh! Yesterday, came suddenly

Chorus :
Em  A   Dm -C -A#
why she had to go
A         G        C      F
I don't know she wouldn't say
Em  A    Dm -C  -A#
I said something wrong
A    G          C      F
now I long for yesterday..

(*)
F         Em          A
Yesterday.. love was such an
          Dm      Dm-C-A#
easy game to play
          C             F      F-Em
Now I need a place to hide away
    Dm     G      A# -F
Oh! I believe, in Yesterday..

==> Kembali ke : Chorus, (*)

Dm     G     A# F  F
hmm mm mm mm mm mm mmm..

(Tribunnews.com/Arkan)

Berita lainnya seputar Chord Gitar

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
The Beatles
Chord The Beatles
Chord Kunci Gitar
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

Rp. 40.200
Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 800g

Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 800g

Rp. 352.800
QUAKER Instant Oatmeal 1,2kg

QUAKER Instant Oatmeal 1,2kg

Rp. 55.000
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan