Chord Gitar Lagu Yesterday - The Beatles, All My Troubles Since So Far Away
"All My Troubles Since So Far Away" Chord Gitar Lagu Yesterday dari The Beatles. Intro : F... F Em A Yesterday.. all my troubles Dm Dm-C-A# seemed so
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Chord Kunci Gitar Yesterday yang dipopulerkan oleh The Beatles.
The Beatles adalah kelompok pemusik Inggris beraliran rock, dibentuk di Liverpool pada tahun 1960.
Lagu ini dirilis pertama kali sebagai singel pada 1965 lewat album The Beatles berjudul Help!.
"Yesterday" merupakan salah satu karya terpopuler The Beatles.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh dua personil The Beatles, Paul McCartney dan mendiang John Lennon.
Berikut chord lagu Yesterday oleh The Beatles
Intro : F...
F Em A
Yesterday.. all my troubles
Dm Dm-C-A#
seemed so far away
C
now it looks as thought
F F-Em
they're here to stay
Dm G A# -F
oh! I believe in Yesterday..
F Em A
Sunddenly.. I'm not half the man
Dm Dm-C-A#
I used to be
C F F-Em
there's a shadow hanging over me
Dm G A# -F
Oh! Yesterday, came suddenly
Chorus :
Em A Dm -C -A#
why she had to go
A G C F
I don't know she wouldn't say
Em A Dm -C -A#
I said something wrong
A G C F
now I long for yesterday..
(*)
F Em A
Yesterday.. love was such an
Dm Dm-C-A#
easy game to play
C F F-Em
Now I need a place to hide away
Dm G A# -F
Oh! I believe, in Yesterday..
==> Kembali ke : Chorus, (*)
Dm G A# F F
hmm mm mm mm mm mm mmm..
