Chord Gitar It's You - Sezairi, Viral di TikTok: You, You're My Love, My Life, My Beginning

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu It’s You- Sezairi. Petikan liriknya yakni “You, You're my love, my life, my beginning.”

Chord Gitar It's You - Sezairi, Viral di TikTok: You, You're My Love, My Life, My Beginning
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar- Berikut ini chord gitar lagu It's You- Sezairi. Petikan liriknya yakni "You, You're my love, my life, my beginning." 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini chord gitar lagu It’s You- Sezairi.

Petikan liriknya yakni “You, You're my love, my life, my beginning.”

Lagu It’s You merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan penyanyi asal Singapura yakni Sezairi.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pertama kali pada tahun 2018.

Lagu It’s You menjadi viral di TikTok.

Video lagu It’s You pertama kali diunggah 26 April 2018 dan telah ditonton lebih dari 29 juta kali.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu It’s You- Sezairi:

Verse 1:
Ab
Here we are under the moonlight
Cm
I'm the one without a dry eye
Db                    Dbm
'Cause you look amazing
Ab
I'm sorry for whatever I've caused
Cm
Before today you knew you felt lost
Db                   Dbm
But now you're my lady

Pre-Chorus:
          Fm
So take my hand now
Gb7
Seen me
Fm                           Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man
Bbm7                         Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl
E
You're all that I've needed
Eb7
Completing my world

Chorus:
Ab
You
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
    Eb                        Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
 C7                            Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7             Eb              Ab
Right through the door straight to you
C7                           Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
     Dbm
It's you

Verse 2:
Ab
Someone needs to come and pinch me now
Cm
I just can't believe what I have found
Db                  Dbm
Standing here by me
Ab
Giving me the greatest gift you can
Cm
Saying yes and now our life begins
Db                  Dbm
Choosing you daily

Pre-Chorus:
Fm
So take my hand now
Gb7
Seen me
Fm                           Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man
Bbm7                      Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl
E
You're all that I've needed
Eb7
Completing my world

Chorus:
Ab
You
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
    Eb                       Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
     C7                         Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7             Eb              Ab
Right through the door straight to you
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
     Db7
It's you

Bridge:
Fm                Gb7
I will never give up on you girl
Fm                    Gb7
Treat you right every night
Fm            Ab
Made my move, just for you
Db       Ab      Bbm7    Eb
Wanna do, do this right

Chorus:
Ab
You
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
    Eb                        Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you
     C7                         Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing
  Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone
C7
Shown me the way
Db
Let me hear, let me hold
Emaj7             E7               Ab
Right through the door straight to you
       C7                    Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning
     Ebm
It's you

(Tribunnews)

Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar

