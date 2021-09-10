Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry: Cause You're Hot Then You're Cold

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah lagu TikTok dari Katy Perry berjudul Hot N Cold, lengkap dengan lirik.

The Guardian
Simak kunci gitar paling mudah lagu TikTok dari Katy Perry berjudul Hot N Cold, lengkap dengan lirik. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu berjudul Hot N Cold dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Hot N Cold dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Katy Perry.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2008, lalu.

Kendati demikian, lagu tersebut kini sedang viral di TikTok.

Lagu Hot N Cold diambil dari album Katy Perry, One of The Boys.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse 1]
G                D
You change your mind 
        Am              C
Like a girl changes clothes 
      G      D
Yeah you, PMS 
         Am
Like a bitch 
         C
I would know 
     G         D
And you over-think 
         Am
Always speak
        C
Critically 
          G
I should know 
        D                Am  C
That you're no good for me 
 
[Chorus]
              G
Cause you're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out 
        C
You're up then you're down 
        G
You're wrong when it's right 
        D
It's black and it's white 
      Am
We fight, we break up 
      C
We kiss, we make up 
 
 G                              D
(you) You don't really want to stay, no 
Am                                       C
(but you) But you don't really want to go-o 
        G
You're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out
        C
You're up then you're down 
 
[Instrumental]
G D Am C
 
[Verse 2]
G          D
We used to be 
            Am           C
Just like twins, so in sync
      G      D
The same energy
         Am         C
now's a dead battery 
         G                 D
Used to laugh, 'bout nothing
             Am       C
Now you're plain boring 
          G
I should know
        D                Am   C
That you're not gonna change 
 
[Chorus]
              G
Cause you're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out 
        C
You're up then you're down 
        G
You're wrong when it's right 
        D
It's black and it's white 
      Am
We fight, we break up 
      C
We kiss, we make up 
 
 G                              D
(you) You don't really want to stay, no 
Am                                       C
(but you) But you don't really want to go-o 
        G
You're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out
        C
You're up then you're down 
 
[Instrumental]
Em C G D
Em C G D
 
[Bridge]
Em      C
 Someone call the doctor 
G                D
 Got a case of a love bi-polar 
Em         C
 Stuck on a roller coaster 
G                  D
Can't get off this ride 
 
[Interlude]
G                D
You change your mind 
        Am              C
Like a girl changes clothes
 
[Chorus]
              G
Cause you're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out 
        C
You're up then you're down 
        G
You're wrong when it's right 
        D
It's black and it's white 
      Am
We fight, we break up 
      C
We kiss, we make up 
 
              G
Cause you're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out 
        C
You're up then you're down 
        G
You're wrong when it's right 
        D
It's black and it's white 
      Am
We fight, we break up 
      C
We kiss, we make up 
 
 G                              D
(you) You don't really want to stay, no 
Am                                       C
(but you) But you don't really want to go-o 
        G
You're hot then you're cold 
        D
You're yes then you're no 
        Am
You're in then you're out
        C                      G
You're up then you're down

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
