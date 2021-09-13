Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, Mulai dari Kunci C: One, 21 Guns

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu 21 Guns - Green Day.

Green Day merupakan band asal Amerika Serikat.

Lagu 21 Guns bercerita tentang perang militer yang memisahkan sepasang kekasih.

Chord Gitar 21 Guns - Green Day

Intro:

Am F C G (x2)

Verse:

Am F C G

Do you know what's worth fighting for,

Am F C G

When it's not worth dying for?

Am F C G

Does it take your breath away

F G

And you feel yourself suffocating?

Am F C G

Does the pain weigh out the pride?

Am F C G

And you look for a place to hide?

Am F C G

Did someone break your heart inside?

F G

You're in ruins

Reff 1:

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky,

F C G

You and I

Verse:

Am F C G

When you're at the end of the road

Am F C G

And you lost all sense of control

Am F C G

And your thoughts have taken their toll

F G

When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul

Am F C G

Your faith walks on broken glass

Am F C G

And the hangover doesn't pass

Am F C G

Nothing's ever built to last

F G

You're in ruins.

Reff 2:

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky,

F C G

You and I

Verse:

Am F C G

Did you try to live on your own

Am F C E

When you burned down the house and home?

Am F C E

Did you stand too close to the fire?

F G С

Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone

Verse:

Am F C G

When it's time to live and let die

Am F C G

And you can't get another try

Am F C G

Something inside this heart has died

F G

You're in ruins.

Outro:

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F

Lay down your arms

C G

Give up the fight

C G Am

One, 21 guns

G F C G

Throw up your arms into the sky,

F C G

You and I

