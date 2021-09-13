Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, Mulai dari Kunci C: One, 21 Guns
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, dari kunci C. Green Day, band asal AS. Lagu ini menceritakan perpisahan sepasang kekasih.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu 21 Guns - Green Day.
Green Day merupakan band asal Amerika Serikat.
Lagu 21 Guns bercerita tentang perang militer yang memisahkan sepasang kekasih.
Chord Gitar 21 Guns - Green Day
Intro:
Am F C G (x2)
Verse:
Am F C G
Do you know what's worth fighting for,
Am F C G
When it's not worth dying for?
Am F C G
Does it take your breath away
F G
And you feel yourself suffocating?
Am F C G
Does the pain weigh out the pride?
Am F C G
And you look for a place to hide?
Am F C G
Did someone break your heart inside?
F G
You're in ruins
Reff 1:
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F
Lay down your arms
C G
Give up the fight
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F C G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
F C G
You and I
Verse:
Am F C G
When you're at the end of the road
Am F C G
And you lost all sense of control
Am F C G
And your thoughts have taken their toll
F G
When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul
Am F C G
Your faith walks on broken glass
Am F C G
And the hangover doesn't pass
Am F C G
Nothing's ever built to last
F G
You're in ruins.
Reff 2:
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F
Lay down your arms
C G
Give up the fight
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F C G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
F C G
You and I
Verse:
Am F C G
Did you try to live on your own
Am F C E
When you burned down the house and home?
Am F C E
Did you stand too close to the fire?
F G С
Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone
Verse:
Am F C G
When it's time to live and let die
Am F C G
And you can't get another try
Am F C G
Something inside this heart has died
F G
You're in ruins.
Outro:
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F
Lay down your arms
C G
Give up the fight
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F C G
Throw up your arms into the sky
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F
Lay down your arms
C G
Give up the fight
C G Am
One, 21 guns
G F C G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
F C G
You and I
