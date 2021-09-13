Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, Mulai dari Kunci C: One, 21 Guns

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, dari kunci C. Green Day, band asal AS. Lagu ini menceritakan perpisahan sepasang kekasih.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, Mulai dari Kunci C: One, 21 Guns
Grup Green Day - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, dari kunci C. Green Day, band asal AS. Lagu ini menceritakan perpisahan sepasang kekasih. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu 21 Guns - Green Day.

Green Day merupakan band asal Amerika Serikat.

Lagu 21 Guns bercerita tentang perang militer yang memisahkan sepasang kekasih.

Chord Gitar 21 Guns - Green Day

Intro:

Am F C G (x2)

Verse:
Am            F                               C          G
Do you know what's worth fighting for,
Am             F                  C       G
When it's not worth dying for?
Am          F                C          G
Does it take your breath away
                  F                       G
And you feel yourself suffocating?
Am              F                 C             G
Does the pain weigh out the pride?
Am              F              C             G
And you look for a place to hide?
Am        F                                 C        G
Did someone break your heart inside?
            F       G
You're in ruins

Reff 1:
C       G     Am
One, 21 guns
   G                        F
Lay down your arms
   C                   G
Give up the fight
C       G     Am
One, 21 guns
   G                      F            C        G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
   F   C    G
You and I

Verse:
Am                   F         C                  G
When you're at the end of the road
Am          F             C              G
And you lost all sense of control
Am                  F                    C                 G
And your thoughts have taken their toll
                       F                                                   G
When your mind breaks the spirit of your soul
Am       F                       C           G
Your faith walks on broken glass
Am                 F             C          G
And the hangover doesn't pass
Am               F      C           G
Nothing's ever built to last
   F               G
You're in ruins.

Reff 2:
C       G     Am
One, 21 guns
   G                        F
Lay down your arms
   C                   G
Give up the fight
C       G     Am
One, 21 guns
   G                      F            C        G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
   F   C    G
You and I

Verse:
Am            F       C                  G
Did you try to live on your own
Am                F                              C                  E
When you burned down the house and home?
Am           F                C                    E
Did you stand too close to the fire?
F           G                           С
Like a liar looking for forgiveness from a stone

Verse:
Am               F         C                  G
When it's time to live and let die
Am              F               C        G
And you can't get another try
Am                 F                 C             G
Something inside this heart has died
F                  G
You're in ruins.

Outro:
C      G     Am
One, 21 guns
G                             F
Lay down your arms
C                     G
Give up the fight
C       G     Am
One, 21 guns
G                           F         C          G
Throw up your arms into the sky
C       G    Am
One, 21 guns
G                          F
Lay down your arms
C                     G
Give up the fight
C      G     Am
One, 21 guns
G                            F         C         G
Throw up your arms into the sky,
F      C    G
You and I

Tribunnews.com/Yunita Rahmayanti

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
