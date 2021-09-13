MTV Video Music Awards 2021
Daftar Pemenang MTV VMA 2021: Justin Bieber Raih Penghargaan Artist of the Year dan Best Pop
Inilah daftar pemenang MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2021. Justin Bieber membawa pulang penghargaan untuk Artist of the Year dan Best Pop.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images untuk MTV/ViacomCBS/AFP
Justin Bieber menerima penghargaan Artis Tahun Ini di atas panggung MTV Video Music Awards 2021 di Barclays Center pada 12 September 2021 di wilayah Brooklyn, New York City.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - MTV Video Music Awards 2021 digelar Minggu (12/9/2021) di New York City.
Doja Cat menjadi host untuk siaran langsung yang ditayangkan di MTV.
Olivia Rodrigo meraih penghargaan Song of the Year sementara Lil Nas X menerima penghargaan Video of the Year.
Dilansir CBS News, berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MTV VMA 2021:
Video of the Year
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X, Columbia Records — Menang
- "WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Atlantic Records
- "Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake (starring Justin Bieber) OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
- "Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- "Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran, Atlantic Records
- "Save Your Tears" – The Weeknd, XO / Republic Records
Artist of the Year
- Justin Bieber — Menang
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo, Geffen Records — Menang
- "Mood" – 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, Records LLC / Columbia Records
- "Leave the Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
- "Dynamite" – BTS, Bighit Music
- "WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Atlantic Records
- "Levitating" – Dua Lipa, Warner Records
Best New Artist
- Olivia Rodrigo — Menang
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid Laroi
- Polo G
- Saweetie
Push Performance of the Year
- "Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo, Geffen Records — Menang
- "Are You Bored Yet?" – Wallows, Atlantic Records
- "Daisy" – Ashnikko, Warner Records
- "Gorgeous" – Saint Jhn, Godd Complexx / HITCO
- "Coco" – 24kGoldn, Records LLC / Columbia Records
- "Break My Heart" – JC Stewart, Elektra Music Group
- "Sex Lies" – Latto, RCA Records
- "Selfish" – Madison Beer, Epic Records / Sing It Loud
- "Without You" – The Kid Laroi, Columbia Records
- "Serotonin" – Girl in Red, World in Red / AWAL
- "My Slime" – Fousheé, RCA Records
- "Think About Me" – Jxdn, DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
