Daftar Pemenang MTV VMA 2021: Justin Bieber Raih Penghargaan Artist of the Year dan Best Pop

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - MTV Video Music Awards 2021 digelar Minggu (12/9/2021) di New York City.

Doja Cat menjadi host untuk siaran langsung yang ditayangkan di MTV.

Justin Bieber membawa pulang penghargaan untuk Artist of the Year dan Best Pop.

Olivia Rodrigo meraih penghargaan Song of the Year sementara Lil Nas X menerima penghargaan Video of the Year.

Dilansir CBS News, berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MTV VMA 2021:

Video of the Year

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" – Lil Nas X, Columbia Records — Menang

"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Atlantic Records

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled ft. Drake (starring Justin Bieber) OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

"Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran, Atlantic Records

"Save Your Tears" – The Weeknd, XO / Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber — Menang

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber menerima penghargaan Artis Tahun Ini di atas panggung MTV Video Music Awards 2021 di Barclays Center pada 12 September 2021 di wilayah Brooklyn, New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images untuk MTV/ViacomCBS/AFP)

Song of the Year

"Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo, Geffen Records — Menang

"Mood" – 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, Records LLC / Columbia Records

"Leave the Door Open" – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

"Dynamite" – BTS, Bighit Music

"WAP" – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Atlantic Records

"Levitating" – Dua Lipa, Warner Records

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo — Menang

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Polo G

Saweetie

Bintang musik pop dan aktris Disney Olivia Rodrigo membuat pernyataan singkat kepada wartawan pada awal konferensi pers harian di Brady Press Briefing Room di Gedung Putih pada 14 Juli 2021 di Washington, DC. Rodrigo bermitra dengan Gedung Putih untuk mempromosikan vaksinasi COVID-19 kepada para penggemar mudanya (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

Push Performance of the Year