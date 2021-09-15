Chord Gitar Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith, Viral di TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Sam Smith yang berjudul Like I Can dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Like I Can dinyanyikan oleh Sam Smith.

Like I Can merupakan single kelima dalam album In The Lonely Hour yang dirilis pada 2014 silam.

Meski sudah lama dirilis, lagu ini kembali viral setelah menjadi sound di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:

Capo di fret 2

Em D G

He could be a sinner, or a gentleman

Em D G

He could be a preacher when your soul is damned

Em D Bm

He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but

Am Em C G

He'll never love you like I can, can



Em D G

He could be a stranger you gave a second glance

Em D G

He could be a trophy, of a one night stand

Em D Bm

He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause

Am Em C G

He'll never love you like I can, can, can



Chorus :

D Bm Em

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

C G D

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

D Bm Em

There may be lovers who hold out their hands but

Am Em C G

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G

They'll never love you like I can, can





Verse :

Em D G

A chance encounter of circumstance

Em D G

Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced

Em D Bm

He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again

Am Em C G

He'll never love you like I can, can, can



Chorus :

D Bm Em

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

C G D

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

D Bm Em

There may be lovers who hold out their hands but

Am Em C G

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G

He'll never love you like I can, can, can



Verse :

Em D G

We both have demons, that we can't stand

Em D G

I love your demons like devils can

Em D G

If you’re self-seeking an honest man

Am B

Then stop deceiving, Lord please



Chorus :

D Bm Em

Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

C G D

When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

D Bm Em

There may be lovers who hold out their hands but

Am Em C G

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G

They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G

He'll never love you like I can, can, can

