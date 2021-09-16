Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dari Kunci C Mudah Dimainkan
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dimulai dari Kunci C.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas dalam artikel ini.
Penyanyi asal Filipina, Ysabelle Cuevas, mengunggah lagu I Like You So Much pada 1 Mei 2018 di akun YouTube-nya.
Lagu ini adalah soundtrack drama asal Tiongkok berjudul A Love So Beautiful, dan dinyanyikan oleh Wan Jun Qi dalam bahasa China.
Ysabelle menyanyikan kembali lagu tersebut dalam bahasa inggris.
Tonton juga video cover I Like You So Much di kanal YouTube Ysabelle di sini.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas
Intro :
F G Em Am Dm G C
C Am
I like your eyes, you look away when you pretend not to care
Dm G
I like the dimples on the corners of the smile that you wear
Em Am
I like you more, the world may know but don't be scared
Dm G
Coz I'm falling deeper, baby be prepared
C Am
I like your shirt, I like your fingers, love the way that you smell
Dm G
to be your favorite jacket, just so I could always be near
Em Am
I loved you for so long, sometimes it's hard to bear
Dm G
But after all this time, I hope you wait and see
Reff:
C G
Love you every minute, every second
Am Em
Love you everywhere and any moment
F C
Always and forever I know I can't quit you 'cause
Dm G
Baby you're the one, I don't know how
C G
Love you til the last of snow disappears
Am Em
Love you til a rainy day becomes clear
F C
Never knew a love like this, now I can't let go
Dm G
I'm in love with you, and now you know
(Instrumen)
F G Em Am Dm G C
C Am
I like the way you try so hard when you play ball with your friends,
Dm G
I like the way you hit the notes, in every song you're shining
Em Am
I love the little things, like when you're unaware
Dm G
I catch you steal a glance and smile so perfectly
Dm G
Though sometimes when life brings me down
Em Am
You're the cure my love
F
In a bad rainy day
Dm G
You take all the worries away
Reff:
C G
Love you every minute, every second
Am Em
Love you everywhere and any moment
F C
Always and forever I know I can't quit you 'cause
Dm G
Baby you're the one, I don't know how
C G
In a world devoid of life, you bring color
Am Em
In your eyes I see the light, my future
F C
Always and forever I know, I can't let you go
Dm G C
I'm in love with you, and now you know
Outro :
Dm G C
I'm in love with you, and now you know..
F G Em Am Dm G C
