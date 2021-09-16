Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dari Kunci C Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dimulai dari Kunci C.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dari Kunci C Mudah Dimainkan
YouTube Ysabelle
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dimulai dari Kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi asal Filipina, Ysabelle Cuevas, mengunggah lagu I Like You So Much pada 1 Mei 2018 di akun YouTube-nya.

Lagu ini adalah soundtrack drama asal Tiongkok berjudul A Love So Beautiful, dan dinyanyikan oleh Wan Jun Qi dalam bahasa China.

Ysabelle menyanyikan kembali lagu tersebut dalam bahasa inggris.

Tonton juga video cover I Like You So Much di kanal YouTube Ysabelle di sini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas

Intro :
     F  G  Em   Am  Dm  G  C

            C                            Am
I like your eyes, you look away when you pretend not to care

           Dm                            G
I like the dimples on the corners of the smile that you wear

           Em                           Am
I like you more, the world may know but don't be scared

        Dm                   G
Coz I'm falling deeper, baby be prepared

            C                                    Am
I like your shirt, I like your fingers, love the way that you smell

           Dm                               G
to be your favorite jacket, just so I could always be near

            Em                          Am
I loved you for so long, sometimes it's hard to bear

          Dm                        G
But after all this time, I hope you wait and see

Reff:

C                      G
Love you every minute, every second

Am                      Em
Love you everywhere and any moment

F                    C
Always and forever I know I can't quit you 'cause

Dm               G
Baby you're the one, I don't know how

C                        G
Love you til the last of snow disappears

Am                   Em
Love you til a rainy day becomes clear

F                      C
Never knew a love like this, now I can't let go

Dm               G
I'm in love with you, and now you know

(Instrumen)

F  G  Em   Am  Dm  G  C

           C                                 Am
I like the way you try so hard when you play ball with your friends,

           Dm                              G
I like the way you hit the notes, in every song you're shining

          Em                              Am
I love the little things, like when you're unaware

            Dm                          G
I catch you steal a glance and smile so perfectly

Dm                    G
Though sometimes when life brings me down

Em                 Am
You're the cure my love

     F
In a bad rainy day

    Dm                   G
You take all the worries away

Reff:

C                      G
Love you every minute, every second

Am                      Em
Love you everywhere and any moment

F                    C
Always and forever I know I can't quit you 'cause

Dm               G
Baby you're the one, I don't know how

C                        G
In a world devoid of life, you bring color

Am                     Em
In your eyes I see the light, my future

F                    C
Always and forever I know, I can't let you go
Dm                G               C

I'm in love with you, and now you know

Outro :

Dm                G               C
I'm in love with you, and now you know..

F  G  Em   Am  Dm  G  C

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
