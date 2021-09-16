Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dari Kunci C Mudah Dimainkan

Ysabelle Cuevas - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dimulai dari Kunci C.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas dalam artikel ini.

Penyanyi asal Filipina, Ysabelle Cuevas, mengunggah lagu I Like You So Much pada 1 Mei 2018 di akun YouTube-nya.

Lagu ini adalah soundtrack drama asal Tiongkok berjudul A Love So Beautiful, dan dinyanyikan oleh Wan Jun Qi dalam bahasa China.

Ysabelle menyanyikan kembali lagu tersebut dalam bahasa inggris.

Tonton juga video cover I Like You So Much di kanal YouTube Ysabelle di sini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas

Intro :

F G Em Am Dm G C

C Am

I like your eyes, you look away when you pretend not to care

Dm G

I like the dimples on the corners of the smile that you wear

Em Am

I like you more, the world may know but don't be scared

Dm G

Coz I'm falling deeper, baby be prepared

C Am

I like your shirt, I like your fingers, love the way that you smell

Dm G

to be your favorite jacket, just so I could always be near

Em Am

I loved you for so long, sometimes it's hard to bear

Dm G

But after all this time, I hope you wait and see

Reff:

C G

Love you every minute, every second

Am Em

Love you everywhere and any moment

F C

Always and forever I know I can't quit you 'cause

Dm G

Baby you're the one, I don't know how

C G

Love you til the last of snow disappears

Am Em

Love you til a rainy day becomes clear

F C

Never knew a love like this, now I can't let go

Dm G

I'm in love with you, and now you know





(Instrumen)

F G Em Am Dm G C

C Am

I like the way you try so hard when you play ball with your friends,

Dm G

I like the way you hit the notes, in every song you're shining

Em Am

I love the little things, like when you're unaware

Dm G

I catch you steal a glance and smile so perfectly

Dm G

Though sometimes when life brings me down

Em Am

You're the cure my love

F

In a bad rainy day

Dm G

You take all the worries away

Reff:

C G

Love you every minute, every second

Am Em

Love you everywhere and any moment

F C

Always and forever I know I can't quit you 'cause

Dm G

Baby you're the one, I don't know how

C G

In a world devoid of life, you bring color

Am Em

In your eyes I see the light, my future

F C

Always and forever I know, I can't let you go

Dm G C

I'm in love with you, and now you know

Outro :

Dm G C

I'm in love with you, and now you know..

F G Em Am Dm G C

