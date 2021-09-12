Lirik Lagu dan Chord Like I Can - Sam Smith, Viral di TikTok: They'll Never Love You Like I Can, Can

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:

[Verse]

Em D G He could be a sinner, or a gentleman

Em D G He could be a preacher when your soul is damned

Em D Bm He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but

Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can

Em D G He could be a stranger you gave a second glance

Em D G He could be a trophy, of a one night stand

Em D Bm He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause

Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can

[Chorus]

D Bm Em Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

C G D When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

D Bm Em There may be lovers who hold out their hands but

Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can

[Verse]

Em D G A chance encounter of circumstance

Em D G Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced

Em D Bm He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again

Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can

[Chorus]

D Bm Em Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

C G D When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

D Bm Em There may be lovers who hold out their hands but

Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can

[Verse]

Em D G We both have demons, that we can't stand

Em D G I love your demons like devils can

Em D G If you’re self-seeking an honest man

Am B Then stop deceiving, Lord please

[Chorus]

D Bm Em Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?

C G D When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul

D Bm Em There may be lovers who hold out their hands but

Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can

Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can