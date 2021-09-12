Lirik Lagu dan Chord Like I Can - Sam Smith, Viral di TikTok: They'll Never Love You Like I Can, Can

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can.
Lagu Like I Can dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Sam Smith.
Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis pada 2014, lalu.
Kendati demikian, lagu ini kembali ramai di TikTok.
Like I Can diambil dari album Sam Smith, In the Lonely Hour.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:
[Verse] Em D G He could be a sinner, or a gentleman Em D G He could be a preacher when your soul is damned Em D Bm He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can Em D G He could be a stranger you gave a second glance Em D G He could be a trophy, of a one night stand Em D Bm He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can [Chorus] D Bm Em Why are you looking down all the wrong roads? C G D When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul D Bm Em There may be lovers who hold out their hands but Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can [Verse] Em D G A chance encounter of circumstance Em D G Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced Em D Bm He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can [Chorus] D Bm Em Why are you looking down all the wrong roads? C G D When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul D Bm Em There may be lovers who hold out their hands but Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can [Verse] Em D G We both have demons, that we can't stand Em D G I love your demons like devils can Em D G If you’re self-seeking an honest man Am B Then stop deceiving, Lord please [Chorus] D Bm Em Why are you looking down all the wrong roads? C G D When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul D Bm Em There may be lovers who hold out their hands but Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can Am Em C G They'll never love you like I can, can, can Am Em C G He'll never love you like I can, can, can
