Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Like I Can - Sam Smith, Viral di TikTok: They'll Never Love You Like I Can, Can

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can, sedang viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Chord Like I Can - Sam Smith, Viral di TikTok: They'll Never Love You Like I Can, Can
IST
Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can, sedang viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can.

Lagu Like I Can dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Sam Smith.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis pada 2014, lalu.

Kendati demikian, lagu ini kembali ramai di TikTok.

Like I Can diambil dari album Sam Smith, In the Lonely Hour.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Baca juga: Chord Gitar It’s You - Sezairi, Viral di TikTok: You, Youre My Love, My Life, My Beginning

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:

[Verse]
              Em              D     G
He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
              Em                 D             G
He could be a preacher when your soul is damned
              Em          D       Bm
He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but
Am                     Em     C       G
  He'll never love you like I can, can
 
              Em                  D            G
He could be a stranger you gave a second glance
              Em           D              G
He could be a trophy, of a one night stand
                   Em           D          Bm
He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause
Am                     Em     C       G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can
  
[Chorus]
D                          Bm            Em
  Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                G           D
  When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                         Bm             Em
  There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                       Em     C       G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                       Em     C       G
  They'll never love you like I can, can
  
[Verse]
           Em            D        G
A chance encounter of circumstance
             Em                     D        G
Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced
                Em             D   Bm
He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again
Am                     Em     C        G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can
  
[Chorus]
D                          Bm            Em
  Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                G           D
  When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                         Bm             Em
  There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                     Em     C        G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can
  
[Verse]
   Em                     D        G
We both have demons, that we can't stand
  Em                    D      G
I love your demons like devils can
   Em                     D     G
If you’re self-seeking an honest man
     Am              B
Then stop deceiving, Lord please
  
[Chorus]
D                          Bm            Em
  Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                G           D
  When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                         Bm             Em
  There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                     Em     C        G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber: I Need You To Stay

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Like I Can
Chord Like I Can - Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Viral di TikTok
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Like I Can

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

CIP Kornet Daging Sapi / Corned Beef 325gr

CIP Kornet Daging Sapi / Corned Beef 325gr

Rp. 20.100
Dettol Wipes Original 10s

Dettol Wipes Original 10s

Rp. 8.500
Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanila 400g

Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanila 400g

Rp. 173.400
Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Rp. 10.898
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan