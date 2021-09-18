Breaking News:

Chord Gitar When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars, Kunci dari C: That I Should’ve Bought Your Flowers

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars, dari kunci C.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars, Kunci dari C: That I Should’ve Bought Your Flowers
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Chord Gitar When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars, Kunci dari C 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu When I Was Your Man yang dipopulerkan Bruno Mars.

Lagu When I Was Your Man masuk dalam album bertajuk Unorthodox Jukebox.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang pria yang menyesal setelah putus dari kekasihnya, lalu dia berharap  mendapat seseorang yang lebih baik.

Video klip lagu ini dibagikan di kanal YouTube Bruno Mars pada 6 Februari 2013.

Chord Gitar When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars:

Intro : D Dm C
         D Dm C Em

Am          C                                   Dm
Same bed but it feels just a little bit bigger now

G                                               C                 Em
Our song on the radio but I don’t sound the same

Am                            C                                     Dm
When our friends talk about you all it does is just tear me down

G                                                    C
Cause my heart breaks a little when I hear your name

              Em          Am            Em
It all just sounds like o oh oh oh oh

Bb                                            C
Hhmm too young too dumb to realize

       G                                  F          G                  C
That I should’ve bought your flowers and held your hand

                                    F      G            C
Should gave you all my hours when I had the chance

                             F                           G                         Am
Take you to every party ‘cause all you wanted to do was dance

D                       F                        Fm                          C   Em
Now my baby’s dancing but she’s dancing with another man

Am             C                                Dm
My pride my ego my needs and my selfish ways

G                                                                 C           Em
Cause a good strong woman like you to walk out my life

             Am    C                                  Dm
Now I’ll never never get to clean up the mess I made

 G                                                      C
And that haunts my every time I close my eyes

              Em          Am            Em
It all just sounds like o oh oh oh oh

Bb                                            C
Hhmm too young too dumb to realize

Reff:

       G                                  F          G                  C
That I should’ve bought your flowers and held your hand

                                    F      G             C
Should gave you all my hours when I had the chance

                             F                           G                         Am
Take you to every party ‘cause all you wanted to do was dance

D                       F                        Fm                          C
Now my baby’s dancing but she’s dancing with another man

                 F                     G              C        G         Am    Em
Although it hurts I’ll be the first to say that I was wrong

        D
Oh I know I’m probably much too late

                 Dm
To try and apologize for my mistakes

               G
But I just want you to know

Reff:

                            F          G
I hope he buys you flowers

G                            C
I hope he holds your hand

                        F      G               C
Give you all his hours when he has the chance

                            F
Take you to every party

            G                                     Am
‘cause I remember how much you love to dance

D                       F                      Fm                     C
Do all the things I should’ve done when I was your man

D                       F                      Fm                     C
Do all the things I should’ve done when I was your man

Video klip When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars:

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
