Chord Gitar At My Worst - Pink Sweat$, Kunci dari C: I Need Somebody Who Can Love At My Worst

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats dimulai dari kunci C.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar At My Worst - Pink Sweat$, Kunci dari C: I Need Somebody Who Can Love At My Worst
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube Pink Sweats
At My Worst - Pink Sweats - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats dimulai dari Kunci C. 

Artikel ini memuat chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat$.

Pink Sweat$ mengunggah video klip lagu At My Worst dalam kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 September 2020.

Lagu At My Worst merupakan bagian dari album Pink Planet.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat$ dalam artikel ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat

[Intro]

C Am Dm G

                      C                              Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?

                       Dm                              G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?

                          C                      Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend

                  Dm                                                 G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah

                C                       Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

         Dm                          G
I'll be there whenever you want me

Reff:

                  C                                           Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst

                     Dm                                           G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

                        C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

            Dm                                              G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C                   Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh

                Dm                               G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

                     C                               Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand

                      Dm                                             G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can

                          C                      Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah

                  Dm                                            G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim

                 C                        Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry

         Dm                          G
I'll be there whenever you want me

                   C                                          Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst

                     Dm                                           G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah

                        C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)

            Dm                                     G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

C
Ooh,

               Am                          Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

                               G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

               C                                          Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
 

              Dm                                 G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

[Outro]

                   C                                          Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst

                     Dm                                          G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

                        C                                        Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

            Dm                                     G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst

Tonton juga video klip At My Worst - Pink Sweat$ berikut ini.

