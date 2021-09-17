Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar At My Worst - Pink Sweat$, Kunci dari C: I Need Somebody Who Can Love At My Worst
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats dimulai dari kunci C.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Artikel ini memuat chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat$.
Pink Sweat$ mengunggah video klip lagu At My Worst dalam kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 September 2020.
Lagu At My Worst merupakan bagian dari album Pink Planet.
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat$ dalam artikel ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu 21 Guns - Green Day, Mulai dari Kunci C: One, 21 Guns
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweat
[Intro]
C Am Dm G
C Am
Can I call you baby? Can you be my friend?
Dm G
Can you be my lover up until the very end?
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend
Dm G
Stick by my side even when the world is caving in, yeah
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
Reff:
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
C Am
Ooh, ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C Am
If you stay forever, let me hold your hand
Dm G
I can fill those places in your heart no one else can
C Am
Let me show you love, oh, no pretend, yeah
Dm G
I'll be right here, baby, you know it's sink or swim
C Am
Oh, oh, oh, don't, don't you worry
Dm G
I'll be there whenever you want me
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (You first)
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
C
Ooh,
Am Dm
ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
C Am
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Dm G
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
[Outro]
C Am
I need somebody who can love me at my worst
Dm G
Know I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth
C Am
'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first
Dm G
And for you, girl, I swear I'd do the worst
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Hey Jude - The Beatles, Kunci dari D Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dari Kunci C Mudah Dimainkan
Tonton juga video klip At My Worst - Pink Sweat$ berikut ini.
(Tribunnews.com)
Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar