Chord Gitar dan Lirik Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon, dari Kunci C: Cause I, Remember Every Time

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon, mulai dari kunci C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary, yang dinyanyikan oleh Giveon.

Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary dirilis pada 21 Februari 2020.

Heartbreak Anniversary merupakan salah satu lagu dari album when It's All Said and Done, Take Time.

Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary bergenre musik R&B, electro, dan soul.

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
[Intro]
C E7 F

Dm7
Ooh-oh-Woah

[Verse 1]
C
   Balloons are deflated
E7
   Guess they look lifeless like me
F                                                                 Dm7
   We miss you on your side of the?bed,?hmm
C
   Still got your?things here
E7
   They stare at me like?souvenirs
F                                                          Dm7
   Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]
                     C
Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
     F
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
E                                          Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me

C                                    Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time
                Fmaj7
On these days that feel like you and me
F
Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7                           Cmaj7
Do you ever think of me?

C
[Post-Chorus]

Em7
        No

Fmaj7                      F
          No-no, no-no

Ooh-ooh

Dm7
Nah

[Verse 2]
C
I'm buildin' my hopes up
E7
Like presents unopened to this day
F                                                          Dm7
   I still see the messages you read, hmm
C                                                     E7
   I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)
                                                                                      F
Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)

                                                C   Dm7
Don't wanna let you out my he-ad

[Pre-Chorus]
                     C
Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever
E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
Fmaj7
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life
C                                         Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
                                     Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary
            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time
                 F
On these days that feel like you and me
Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7
Do you ever think of me?

[Outro]
     C        Em7
Of me
             F                                          G
'Cause I think of you, think of you

Dm7 Cmaj7

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: Citra Agusta Putri Anastasia
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
