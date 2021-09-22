Chord Gitar dan Lirik Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon, dari Kunci C: Cause I, Remember Every Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary, yang dinyanyikan oleh Giveon.

Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary dirilis pada 21 Februari 2020.

Heartbreak Anniversary merupakan salah satu lagu dari album when It's All Said and Done, Take Time.

Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary bergenre musik R&B, electro, dan soul.

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon (YouTube Giveon)

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

[Intro]

C E7 F

Dm7

Ooh-oh-Woah

[Verse 1]

C

Balloons are deflated

E7

Guess they look lifeless like me

F Dm7

We miss you on your side of the?bed,?hmm

C

Still got your?things here

E7

They stare at me like?souvenirs

F Dm7

Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Just like the day that I met you



The day I thought forever

E7

Say that you love me but that'll last for never

F

It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

E Dm

Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]

C E7

I, get like this every time

F

On these days that feel like you and me



C Dm7

Heartbreak anniversary

C E7

'Cause I, remember every time

Fmaj7

On these days that feel like you and me

F

Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7 Cmaj7

Do you ever think of me?



C

[Post-Chorus]



Em7

No



Fmaj7 F

No-no, no-no

Ooh-ooh



Dm7

Nah

[Verse 2]

C

I'm buildin' my hopes up

E7

Like presents unopened to this day

F Dm7

I still see the messages you read, hmm

C E7

I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)

F

Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)



C Dm7

Don't wanna let you out my he-ad

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Just like the day that I met you



The day I thought forever

E7

Say that you love me but that'll last for never

Fmaj7

It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

C Dm

Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]

C E7

I, get like this every time

F

On these days that feel like you and me

Dm7

Heartbreak anniversary

C E7

'Cause I, remember every time

F

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary



Dm7

Do you ever think of me?

[Outro]

C Em7

Of me

F G

'Cause I think of you, think of you



Dm7 Cmaj7

