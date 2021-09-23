Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Deeper - Pamungkas: I Didn't Know Much about Love, I Knew Nothing about It
[Intro]
Am7 D7 Gmaj7 (4x)
[Verse 1]
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
I didn’t know much about love
Am7 Bm
I knew nothing about it
C D Em Am C
‘Til I’m falling so hard into you
D Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7
Now I know what’s about love
Am7 Bm
I feel alright about it
C D Em Am C
‘Cause I’m falling so hard into you
D Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper
D
Deeper
[Chorus]
Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you sunshine in the sky
Am7 Gmaj7
And all the bluebirds in your eyes
Cmaj7 Bm7
May it light up wherever
Am7 Gmaj7
May it shine on forever
Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love
Am7 Gmaj7
Rooted within you
Cmaj7 Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
Am7 Gm7
Deeper
Cmaj7 Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
Am7 Gm7
Deeper
C D Em Am C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you
D Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper
[Verse 2]
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7
All ideas about love
Am7 Bm7
Mistakes I made ’cause of it
C D Em Am G
It’s all make sense now that I’ve met you
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
Coincidences connected
Am7 Bm
Two hearts denying the truth
C D Em Am C
That we both are falling hard in love
D Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper
[Pre-Chorus]
C B
And you’re so much like me
Am7
I’m sorry
A
I’m sorry
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7
(Deeper)
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
(Deeper)
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
(Deeper)
Am7 D7 Gmaj7
(Deeper)
[Instrumental]
Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 A
[Chorus]
Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you sunshine in the sky
Am7 Gmaj7
And all the bluebirds in your eyes
Cmaj7 Bm7
May it light up wherever
Am7 Gmaj7
May it shine on forever
Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love
Am7 Gmaj7
Rooted within you
Cmaj7 Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
Am7 Gm7
Deeper
Cmaj7 Bm7
Deeper (deeper)
Am7 Gm7
Deeper
[Bridge]
Cmaj7 Bm7
When you cry the ocean
Am7 Gmaj7
When you smile in motion
Cmaj7 Bm7
I will always be by your side
Am7 Gmaj7
I will always be by your side
Cmaj7 Bm7
When you cry the ocean
Am7 Gmaj7
When you smile in motion
Cmaj7 Bm7
I will always be by your side
Am7 Gmaj7
I will always be by your side
[Outro]
C D Em Am C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you
D Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper, ooh yeah
