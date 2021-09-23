Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Deeper - Pamungkas: I Didn’t Know Much about Love, I Knew Nothing about It

Berikut chord gitar lagu Deeper dari Pamungkas. Deeper merupakan track dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Deeper - Pamungkas: I Didn’t Know Much about Love, I Knew Nothing about It
Youtube Pamungkas
Deeper - Pamungkas. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Deeper dari Pamungkas.

Deeper merupakan track dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.

Lagu Deeper dirilis pada 2020, yang diaransemen ulang setahun kemudian.

Berikut chord gitar Deeper oleh Pamungkas beserta lirik lagunya.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Monolog - Pamungkas, Alasan Masih Bersama Bukan karena Terlanjur Lama

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas: Don’t You Know, Don’t You Know You’re Better

[Intro]

Am7 D7 Gmaj7 (4x)

[Verse 1]

                           Am7              D7      Gmaj7
I didn’t know much about love

                   Am7             Bm
I knew nothing about it

           C          D            Em     Am     C
‘Til I’m falling so hard into  you

               D                 Cmaj7
Quicker  and deeper

Gmaj7               Am7            D7    Gmaj7
Now I know what’s about love

            Am7            Bm
I feel alright about it

                   C         D            Em     Am  C
‘Cause I’m falling so hard into you

               D                 Cmaj7
Quicker  and deeper

              D
Deeper

[Chorus]

                     Cmaj7                   Bm7
I  wish  you  sunshine in the sky

                       Am7                      Gmaj7
And all the  bluebirds in your eyes

                     Cmaj7     Bm7
May it light up wherever

                      Am7    Gmaj7
May it shine on forever

           Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love

                     Am7     Gmaj7
Rooted within you

              Cmaj7       Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

             Cmaj7        Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

            C          D            Em     Am    C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you

              D                 Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper

[Verse 2]

Gmaj7   Am7      D7    Gmaj7
All ideas about love

                   Am7                    Bm7
Mistakes I made ’cause of it

           C                    D             Em          Am   G
It’s all make sense now that I’ve met you

                    Am7           D7      Gmaj7
Coincidences connected

                         Am7             Bm
Two hearts denying the truth

                 C             D          Em        Am   C
That we both are falling hard in love

              D                     Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper


[Pre-Chorus]

C                                          B
And you’re so much like me

  Am7
I’m sorry

 A
I’m sorry

Gmaj7 Am7 D7 Gmaj7
                      (Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)

Am7 D7 Gmaj7
          (Deeper)

[Instrumental]

Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7
Gmaj7 Am7 D7 A

[Chorus]

                     Cmaj7                   Bm7
I  wish  you  sunshine in the sky

                       Am7                      Gmaj7
And all the  bluebirds in your eyes

                     Cmaj7     Bm7
May it light up wherever

                      Am7    Gmaj7
May it shine on forever

           Cmaj7 Bm7
I wish you love

                     Am7     Gmaj7
Rooted within you

              Cmaj7       Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

             Cmaj7        Bm7
Deeper (deeper)

              Am7 Gm7
Deeper

[Bridge]

                   Cmaj7      Bm7
When you cry the ocean

                      Am7    Gmaj7
When you smile in motion

         Cmaj7            Bm7
I will always be by your side

         Am7               Gmaj7
I will always be by your side

                   Cmaj7      Bm7
When you cry the ocean

                     Am7     Gmaj7
When you smile in motion

         Cmaj7            Bm7
I will always be by your side

         Am7               Gmaj7
I will always be by your side

[Outro]

              C        D            Em  Am     C
Oh I’m falling so hard into you

              D                 Cmaj7
Quicker and deeper, ooh yeah

Cari chord gitar lagu lainnya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar To The Bone - Pamungkas : I Want You To The Bone

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be Okay Again Today - Pamungkas, Kunci Dasar dari C

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Citra Agusta Putri Anastasia
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper
Chord Deeper
Chord Gitar Deeper
Deeper - Pamungkas

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Dettol Wipes Original 10s

Dettol Wipes Original 10s

Rp. 8.500
Dettol Cairan Antiseptik 750 ml

Dettol Cairan Antiseptik 750 ml

Rp. 111.100
YUPI Gummi Pizza Permen Jelly 23gr

YUPI Gummi Pizza Permen Jelly 23gr

Rp. 3.000
DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

Rp. 40.200
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan