Chord Gitar Leave Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo: Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

Lagu ini diunggah oleh Olivia Rodrigo di kanal YouTube-nya pada 14 Mei 2021.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

[Intro]

F#m E

Ah

[Verse 1]

(bass)

N.C.

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

N.C.

You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks

N.C.

Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?

(Ah-ah-ah-ah)

F#m E

And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself

F#m E

I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped

F#m E B

Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl

[Chorus]

D A E

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

E F#m D

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

A E

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

E F#m D

Baby, God, I wish that I could do that

A E E F#m D

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

A E

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

E

But I guess good for you

F#m E B x2

[Verse 2]

(bass)

N.C.

Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want

N.C.

You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off

N.C.

It's like we never even happened

N.C.

Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Huh?)

F#m E

And good for you, it's like you never even met me

F#m E F#m

Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?

E

Well, screw that, and screw you

B

You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do

[Chorus]

D A E

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

E F#m D

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

A E

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

E F#m D

Baby, God, I wish that I could do that

A E E F#m D

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

A E

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

E

But I guess good for you

F#m E B x2

[Break]

D A E E F#m D

Ah-ah-ah-ah

D A E E F#m

Ah-ah-ah-ah

[Bridge]

(bass)

F#m E B

Maybe I'm too emotional

F#m E B

But your apathy's like a wound in salt

F#m E B

Maybe I'm too emotional

F#m E B

Or maybe you never cared at all

F#m E B

Maybe I'm too emotional

F#m E B

Your apathy is like a wound in salt

F#m E B

Maybe I'm too emotional

F#m E B

Or maybe you never cared at all

[Chorus]

D A E

Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

E F#m D

Not me, if you ever cared to ask

A E

Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me

E

Baby, like a damn sociopath

D A E E F#m D

I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom

A E

But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it

E

But I guess good for you

F#m E B x2

[Outro]

F#m E B F#m

Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily

