Chord Gitar Leave Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo: Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy

[Intro]
F#m E
Ah
[Verse 1]
(bass)
N.C.
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
N.C.
You found a new girl and it only took a couple weeks
N.C.
Remember when you said that you wanted to give me the world?
(Ah-ah-ah-ah)
F#m E
And good for you, I guess that you've been workin' on yourself
F#m E
I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped
F#m E B
Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl
[Chorus]
D A E
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
E F#m D
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
A E
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
E F#m D
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
A E E F#m D
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
A E
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
E
But I guess good for you
F#m E B x2
[Verse 2]
(bass)
N.C.
Well, good for you, I guess you're gettin' everything you want
N.C.
You bought a new car and your career's really takin' off
N.C.
It's like we never even happened
N.C.
Baby, what the fuck is up with that? (Huh?)
F#m E
And good for you, it's like you never even met me
F#m E F#m
Remember when you swore to God I was the only person who ever got you?
E
Well, screw that, and screw you
B
You will never have to hurt the way you know that I do
[Chorus]
D A E
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
E F#m D
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
A E
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
E F#m D
Baby, God, I wish that I could do that
A E E F#m D
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
A E
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
E
But I guess good for you
F#m E B x2
[Break]
D A E E F#m D
Ah-ah-ah-ah
D A E E F#m
Ah-ah-ah-ah
[Bridge]
(bass)
F#m E B
Maybe I'm too emotional
F#m E B
But your apathy's like a wound in salt
F#m E B
Maybe I'm too emotional
F#m E B
Or maybe you never cared at all
F#m E B
Maybe I'm too emotional
F#m E B
Your apathy is like a wound in salt
F#m E B
Maybe I'm too emotional
F#m E B
Or maybe you never cared at all
[Chorus]
D A E
Well, good for you, you look happy and healthy
E F#m D
Not me, if you ever cared to ask
A E
Good for you, you're doin' great out there without me
E
Baby, like a damn sociopath
D A E E F#m D
I've lost my mind, I've spent the night cryin' on the floor of my bathroom
A E
But you're so unaffected, I really don't get it
E
But I guess good for you
F#m E B x2
[Outro]
F#m E B F#m
Well, good for you, I guess you moved on really easily
