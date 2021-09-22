Chord Gitar Forever - Gangga Kusuma, dari Kunci G: Promise I Will Never Find Someone Like You Again

Chord Gitar
Forever - Gangga Kusuma
Berikut ini chord gitar Forever - Gangga Kusuma.
Gangga Kusuma mengunggah lagu ini pada 25 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube miliknya.
Gangga Kusuma mengunggah lagu ini pada 25 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube miliknya.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Forever karya Gangga.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma
[Intro]
G
G
i always remember
D Em
the world last december
G
i’m still your lover
D Em
till’ it came cold weather
C Cm
and now you are not here
G D Em
to break all the ice with your warmth
Am
like you always do
Cm like you always do
G D Em
to break all the ice with your warmth
Am
like you always do
Cm like you always do
[Reff]
G
now where would i go
B
with all of the pain
Em Dm
promise i will never find
G C
someone like you again
Cm
someone like you again
G
and even if we
B
never talk again
Em
i want you to know that
Dm G C
i will never love again
Cm
i will never love again
G
i always remember
D Em
my room last december
G
you lied on my shoulder
D Em
till’ the night felt better
C Cm
and now there’s no one here
G D Em
to share all the love in the night
Am
like we always do
Cm
like we always do
Tonton juga video klip Forever - Gangga Kusuma berikut ini.
