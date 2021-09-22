Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Forever - Gangga Kusuma, dari Kunci G: Promise I Will Never Find Someone Like You Again

Berikut ini chord gitar Forever - Gangga Kusuma, dari Kunci G: Promise I Will Never Find Someone Like You Again.

Chord Gitar Forever - Gangga Kusuma, dari Kunci G: Promise I Will Never Find Someone Like You Again
Shutterstock
Berikut ini chord gitar Forever - Gangga Kusuma, dari Kunci G: Promise I Will Never Find Someone Like You Again. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Artikel ini memuat chord gitar dan lirik lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma.

Gangga Kusuma mengunggah lagu ini pada 25 Maret 2021 di kanal YouTube miliknya.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Forever karya Gangga.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Forever - Gangga Kusuma

[Intro]

G

G
i always remember

D Em
the world last december

G
i’m still your lover

D Em
till’ it came cold weather

C Cm
and now you are not here

G D Em
to break all the ice with your warmth

Am
like you always do

Cm like you always do

G D Em
to break all the ice with your warmth

Am
like you always do

Cm like you always do

[Reff]

G
now where would i go

B
with all of the pain

Em Dm
promise i will never find

G C
someone like you again

Cm
someone like you again

G
and even if we

B
never talk again

Em
i want you to know that

Dm G C
i will never love again

Cm
i will never love again

G
i always remember

D Em
my room last december

G
you lied on my shoulder

D Em
till’ the night felt better

C Cm
and now there’s no one here

G D Em
to share all the love in the night

Am
like we always do

Cm
like we always do

