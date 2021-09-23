Chord Gitar Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars ft. Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic: Imma leave the door open

Chord Gitar
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars ft. Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic.
Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 5 Maret 2021.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
(Intro)
F G -F Em
Am
said baby, said baby, said baby
F
what you doin (what you doin)
F
where you at (where you at)
G
oh, you got plans (you got plans)
G
don't say that (shut your trap)
Em
I'm sippin' wine
Em
(sip, sip) in a rover
Am
i look too good (look too good)
Am -G
to be alone (wooho)
F
my house clean (house clean)
F
my pool warm (pool warm)
G
just shaved, smooth like a newborn..
Em
we should be dancing, romancing
Am -Bb
in the east wing and the west wing
-C Am -Bb -C
of this mansion, what's happenin ?
Am
i aint playin no games
Bm
every word that i say
Bm
is coming straight from the heart..
Bm Gm F -F G
so if you tryna lay in these arms..
(Chorus)
F
imma leave the door open..
G
(imma leave the door open..)
Em
imma leave the door open, girl..
Am
(imma leave the door open, hopin..)
F
that you feel the way i feel
F
and you want me like
G
i want you tonight baby
C Gm
tell me that you're coming through..
F
you're.. so sweet (so sweet)
F
so tight (so tight)
G
i won't bite (ahh ahh)
G
unless you like (unless you like)
Em
if you smoke (what you smoke)
Em
i got that haze (purple haze)
Am
and if you're hungry girl
Am -G
i got filets (wooho..)
F
oh, baby, don't keep me waiting
G
there's so much love we could be making
Em
i'm talking kissing, cuddling
E Am
rose pedals in the bathtub
Am-Bb-C
girl, lets jump in, its bubblin
Am
i ain't playin no games
Bm
every word that i say
Bm
is coming straight from the heart ..
Bm Gm F -F G
so if you tryna lay in these arms..
(Chorus)
F
imma leave the door open..
G
(imma leave the door open..)
Em
imma leave the door open, girl..
Am
(imma leave the door open, hopin..)
F
that you feel the way i feel
F
and you want me like
G
i want tonight baby
C Gm
tell me that you're coming through..
Bm G
lalala.. lala lala..
(i need you baby)
Bm G
lalala.. lala lala..
(i gotta see you baby)
Bb F
lalala.. lala lala..
(girl, i'm tryna give you this)
Cm Bm
(a aaa aaa.. aa..)
(Chorus) (Overtone)
Bb Bm
imma leave the door o..pen baby
Fm
imma leave, imma leave my door open, girl..
Fm
imma hopin, hopin
Bb
that you feel the way i feel
Bb
and you want me like
Bm
i want you tonight baby
Gm Em
tell me that you’re coming through..
A Bm
lalala.. lala lala..
Gm Em
tell me that you're coming through..
A Bm
lalala.. lala lala..
Gm Em
tell me that you're coming through..
(Ending)
A Bm
lalala.. lala lala..
Gm Em
tell me that you're coming through..
A Bm
lalala.. lala lala..
Gm Em
tell me that you're coming through..
