Chord Gitar Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars ft. Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic: Imma leave the door open

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars ft. Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic.

Bruno Mars mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 5 Maret 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars ft. Anderson Paak and Silk Sonic

(Intro)

F G -F Em

Am

said baby, said baby, said baby

F

what you doin (what you doin)

F

where you at (where you at)

G

oh, you got plans (you got plans)

G

don't say that (shut your trap)

Em

I'm sippin' wine

Em

(sip, sip) in a rover

Am

i look too good (look too good)

Am -G

to be alone (wooho)

F

my house clean (house clean)

F

my pool warm (pool warm)

G

just shaved, smooth like a newborn..

Em

we should be dancing, romancing

Am -Bb

in the east wing and the west wing

-C Am -Bb -C

of this mansion, what's happenin ?

Am

i aint playin no games

Bm

every word that i say

Bm

is coming straight from the heart..

Bm Gm F -F G

so if you tryna lay in these arms..

(Chorus)

F

imma leave the door open..

G

(imma leave the door open..)

Em

imma leave the door open, girl..

Am

(imma leave the door open, hopin..)

F

that you feel the way i feel

F

and you want me like

G

i want you tonight baby

C Gm

tell me that you're coming through..

F

you're.. so sweet (so sweet)

F

so tight (so tight)

G

i won't bite (ahh ahh)

G

unless you like (unless you like)

Em

if you smoke (what you smoke)

Em

i got that haze (purple haze)

Am

and if you're hungry girl

Am -G

i got filets (wooho..)

F

oh, baby, don't keep me waiting

G

there's so much love we could be making

Em

i'm talking kissing, cuddling

E Am

rose pedals in the bathtub

Am-Bb-C

girl, lets jump in, its bubblin

Am

i ain't playin no games

Bm

every word that i say

Bm

is coming straight from the heart ..

Bm Gm F -F G

so if you tryna lay in these arms..

(Chorus)

F

imma leave the door open..

G

(imma leave the door open..)

Em

imma leave the door open, girl..

Am

(imma leave the door open, hopin..)

F

that you feel the way i feel

F

and you want me like

G

i want tonight baby

C Gm

tell me that you're coming through..

Bm G

lalala.. lala lala..

(i need you baby)

Bm G

lalala.. lala lala..

(i gotta see you baby)

Bb F

lalala.. lala lala..

(girl, i'm tryna give you this)

Cm Bm

(a aaa aaa.. aa..)

(Chorus) (Overtone)

Bb Bm

imma leave the door o..pen baby

Fm

imma leave, imma leave my door open, girl..

Fm

imma hopin, hopin

Bb

that you feel the way i feel

Bb

and you want me like

Bm

i want you tonight baby

Gm Em

tell me that you’re coming through..

A Bm

lalala.. lala lala..

Gm Em

tell me that you're coming through..

A Bm

lalala.. lala lala..

Gm Em

tell me that you're coming through..

(Ending)

A Bm

lalala.. lala lala..

Gm Em

tell me that you're coming through..

A Bm

lalala.. lala lala..

Gm Em

tell me that you're coming through..

