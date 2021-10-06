Chord Gitar Fix You - Coldplay, dari Kunci C: When You Try Your Best, but You Don’t Succeed

Coldplay - Berikut ini chord gitar Fix You oleh Coldplay, mulai dari kunci C.

Intro :

C Em Am G

C Em Am G

C

when you try your best,

Em Am G

but you don’t succeed

C

when you get what you want,

Em Am G

but not what you need

C

when you feel so tired,



Em Am G

but you can’t sleep

C Em Am G

stuck in reverse.

C

when the tears come streaming

Em Am G

down your face

C

when you lose something

Em Am G

you can’t replace

C

when you love someone

Em Am G

but it goes to waste

C Em Am G

could it be worse?

Reff:

F Em G F

lights will guide you home

Em G F

and ignite your bones

Em G

and I will try to fix you

Int. C Em Am G 2x

C

and high up above

Em Am G

or down below

C

when you’re too in love

Em Am G

to let it go

C

if you never try,

Em Am G

then you’ll never know

C Em Am G

just what you’re worth

==Back to : Reff

Int. C F C G Am F C G 2x

C F

tears stream..down your face

C G

when you lose something you cannot replace

Am F

tears stream..down your face

C G

and I………

C F

tears stream..down your face

C G

when you lose something you cannot replace

Am F

tears stream..down your face

C G

and I………

==Back to : Reff 2x

