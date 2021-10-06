Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Fix You - Coldplay, dari Kunci C: When You Try Your Best, but You Don’t Succeed

Berikut ini chord gitar Fix You - Coldplay, mulai dari kunci C: When you try your best, but you don’t succeed.

Coldplay - Berikut ini chord gitar Fix You oleh Coldplay, mulai dari kunci C. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You - Coldplay.

Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 30 Mei 2011.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fix You - Coldplay

Intro :

C Em Am G
        C Em Am G

          C
when you try your best,

          Em       Am  G
but you don’t succeed

          C
when you get what you want,

        Em         Am  G
but not what you need

          C
when you feel so tired,
 

        Em    Am  G
but you can’t sleep

          C  Em  Am G
stuck in reverse.

            C
when the tears come streaming

  Em        Am G
down your face

            C
when you lose something

    Em         Am  G
you can’t replace

            C
when you love someone

        Em       Am  G
but it goes to waste

         C    Em Am G
could it be worse?

Reff:

  F      Em       G        F
  lights will guide you home

  Em      G           F
  and ignite your bones

     Em       G
  and I will try to fix you

Int. C Em Am G 2x

      C
and high up above

     Em    Am  G
or down below

       C
when you’re too in love

    Em     Am G
to let it go

        C
if you never try,

              Em      Am  G
then you’ll never know

      C           Em   Am  G
just what you’re worth

==Back to : Reff

Int. C F C G Am F C G 2x

C          F
tears stream..down your face

C                        G
when you lose something you cannot replace

Am          F
tears stream..down your face

C   G
and I………

C          F
tears stream..down your face

C                        G
when you lose something you cannot replace

Am          F
tears stream..down your face

C   G
and I………

==Back to : Reff 2x

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Citra Agusta Putri Anastasia
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
