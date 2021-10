Chord dan Lirik Lagu Tie Me Down - Gryffin & Elley Duhe: Swear to Never Let You Down

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Tie Me Down yang dirilis pada tahun 2018.

Lagu Tie Me Down dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Gryffin, dan menggandeng seorang penyanyi yang juga berasal dari Amerika, Elley Duhe.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tie Me Down - Gryffin & Elley Duhe:

[Intro]

Bm G D

[Verse 1]

Bm G D Don't lie, I know you been thinking it

Bm G D and two times, you let it slip from your lips

Bm G D You've got too much time to make any promises

Bm G D Thinking that we got time, and you wanna keep it in

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm G I want you out in the pouring rain

D A I want you down on your knees

Bm G Praying to God that I feel the same

D A I'm right here baby, so please

[Chorus]

Bm G Hold me up, tie me down

D A 'Cause I never wanna leave your side

Bm G Swear to never let you down

D A And it's been eating me alive

Bm G You can take me home

D A You can never let me go

Bm G D Hold me up, hold me up

A Bm G D A And tie me, tie me down, down

[Verse 2]

Bm G D Nine lives until you fall at my feet

Bm G D Don't hide, you're wasting your energy

Bm G D You're not shy, so baby it's useless

Bm G D So don't try, 'cause you'll end up losing it

[Pre-Chorus]

Bm G I want you out in the pouring rain

D A I want you down on your knees

Bm G Praying to God that I feel the same

D A I'm right here baby, so please

[Chorus]

Bm G Hold me up, tie me down

D A 'Cause I never wanna leave your side

Bm G Swear to never let you down

D A And it's been eating me alive

Bm G You can take me home

D A You can never let me go

Bm G D Hold me up, hold me up

A Bm G D A And tie me, tie me down, down

[Bridge]

Bm G D A So wrap your arms around my chest

Bm G D A And I'll put my hands around your neck

Bm G 'Cause nobody wins these waiting games

D A Bm G You push and you pull, but you should stay

D A Stay

[Chorus] x4

Bm G Hold me up, tie me down

D A 'Cause I never wanna leave your side

Bm G Swear to never let you down

D A And it's been eating me alive

Bm G You can take me home

D A You can never let me go

Bm G D Hold me up, hold me up

A Bm G D A And tie me, tie me down, down

[Outro]

Bm G D A Down, down