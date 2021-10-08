Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - George Benson: I Don't Want to Live Without You

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You. Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1985 dan dipopulerkan oleh George Benson

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1985 dan dipopulerkan oleh George Benson.

Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You juga sempat dinyanyikan ulang oleh Westlife pada tahun 2006.

Video klip lagu ini telah disaksikan lebih dari 12 juta penonton di YouTube dan menjadi lagu viral di TikTok.

Chord dan lirik lagu:

[Verse 1]
        C                   G                        Am
If I had to live my life without you near me

                                          F
The days would all be empty

          Dm                              G
The nights would seem so long

            C                 G                   Am
With you I see forever oh so clearly

                                        F
I might have been in love before

            Dm                     G
But it never felt this strong

           F                                    C
Our dreams are young and we both know

             Dm                         C
They'll take us where we want to go

F                         C
Hold me now Touch me now

Dm                    G
I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]

C                                                F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

             G                               E
You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                   G
One thing you can be sure of

F                          G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

          G                                   E
You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but

F                           G                               C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Verse 2]

C                      G                 Am
If the road ahead is not so easy

                                         F
Our love will lead the way for us

Dm                  G
Like a guiding star

C                                  G                Am
I'll be there for you if you should need me

                                   F
You don't have to change a thing

                   Dm                     G
I love you just the way you are

     F                               C
So come with me and share the view

     Dm                     C
I'll help you see forever too

F                         C
Hold me now Touch me now

Dm                  G
I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

          G                                  E
You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                   G
One thing you can be sure of

F                         G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

          G                                  E
You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but

F                           G                                C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

          G                                   E
You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                  G
One thing you can be sure of

F                          G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

        G                                     E
You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but

F                          G                                 C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

