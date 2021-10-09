Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Modern Love - Pamungkas: I Want It to Be You, You Want It to Be Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Modern Love oleh Pamungkas.

Modern Love merupakan track kedua dalam album kedua Pamungkas, Flying Solo.

Lagu ini diciptakan, diaransemen, dan dinyanyikan sendiri oleh Pamungkas.

Modern Love dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Berikut chord gitar Modern Love oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagunya.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Im Down - Romantic Echoes feat Pamungkas, Kunci dari C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pupus - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Semoga Waktu Akan Mengilhami Sisi Hatimu yang Beku

[Intro]

C#m C#m7 A Amaj7 (4x)



[Verse 1]

C#m C#m7

Art is turnin', the world is endin'

A Amaj7

Love changin' (love changin')

C#m C#m7

No one talks and fingers wander

A Amaj7

Boredom lingers (boredom lingers)





[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7 C#m

Hmm, emojis sent as a hello

E

While we let our feelings grow

F#m E

And grow and grow and grow

F#m

I know



(modern love)



[Instrumental]

C#m C#m7 A Amaj7 (2x)



[Verse 2]

C#m C#m7

My words are flyin', your lips are smilin'



My words are flyin', your lips are smilin'

A Amaj7

Our hopes are buildin' (our hopes are buildin')

C#m C#m7

But I don't care 'cause I'm sure that you know that

A Amaj7

Nothing lasts (nothing lasts)





[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7 C#m

Though we are well aware for sure

E

The two of us low-key wish for more

F#m E

And more and more and more

F#m E

I know





[Chorus]

A E

I want it to be you, you want it to be me

A E

You've got nothin' to lose, I'm lonely as can be

A

We've been longing for something good

A

Even die for it, oh we would

E F#m

You don't want forever, I'll take whenever

G#m A

We are the youth, this is modern love



(this is modern love, modern love)



[Instrumental]

C#m C#m7 A Amaj7 (2x)





[Verse 3]

C#m C#m7

Fucks and kisses, easiest access

A Amaj7

I want more (I want more)

C#m C#m7

'Cause my tired soul that seeks for home

A Amaj7

Is here to stay





[Pre-Chorus]

Dmaj7 C#m

Emojis sent to let you know

E

That maybe it's best to let it flow

F#m E F#m E

And flow and flow, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, yes





[Chorus]

A E

I want it to be you, you want it to be me

A E

You've got nothin' to lose, I'm lonely as can be

A E

I wanted to be loved, you wanted to be free

A E

I want it to be you, you want it to be me

A

We've been longing for something good

A

Even die for it, oh we would

E F#m

You don't want forever, I'll take whenever

G#m A

We are the youth, this is modern love

[Outro]

E A

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

E A

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

E A

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

E A

Modern love

F#m G#m

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

C#m A

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

E A

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

E A

Modern love

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Risalah Hati - Pamungkas, Kunci dari Am: Aku Bisa Membuatmu Jatuh Cinta Kepadaku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Still Cant Call Your Name - Pamungkas: Every Places That I Go, Every Roses That I Touch

Cari chord gitar lagu lainnya

(Tribunnews)