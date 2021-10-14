Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be My Friend - Pamungkas, Kunci Mudah dari C Beserta Video Klip

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Be My Friend oleh Pamungkas, lengkap dengan video klip.

[Intro]

C Fmaj7 C F

[Verse 1]

C

Far away from home

Am

City of beaches

C Fmaj7

Layers by layers I let you to see me raw

C

Breaking my walls down

Am

Every bruises

C Fmaj7

Touched by touches I let you to feel me raw

C

You can win again

F

You can win again

C G

And that’s alright

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

(After all we’re friends)

Am C7

I want you to know me

Dm

(After all we’re friends)

Am C7

I want you to take me

C F

For who I am

Em F

And what I’m not

Em F

The weirdest form of me

Am G

The coolest things I did

Dm Em F C#m G

I want you to be

[Chorus]

C

Be my friend

Fmaj7

Forever

C

My best friend

F

Be my friend

[Verse 2]

C

Now that we’re back home

Am

The city of egos

C Fmaj7

Stories and worries I let you to read me raw

C

Though I can’t keep up

Am

With the world that’s gone mad

C F

But are feelings are there for me to know that I’m alive

C

(You can win again) Oh yeah

F

(You can win again) Oh yeah

C G

That’s alright

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

(After all we’re friends)

Am C7

I want you to know me

Dm

(After all we’re friends)

Am C7

I want you to take me

C F

For who I am

Em F

And what I’m not

Em F

The weirdest form of me

Am G

The coolest things I did

Dm Em F C#m G

‘Cause I want you to be

[Chorus]

C

Be my friend (be my friend)

F

Forever (forever)

C

My best friend (my best friend)

F

Be my friend (be my friend)

[Outro]

C

I’m sorry

Fmaj7

For what I’m not

Am G

So be my friend

C

For who I am

