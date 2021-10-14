Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be My Friend - Pamungkas, Kunci Mudah dari C Beserta Video Klip
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Be My Friend oleh Pamungkas, lengkap dengan video klip.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Be My Friend dari Pamungkas.
Be My Friend merupakan track yang tergabung dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.
Video klip Be My Friend baru saja dirilis di akun YouTube Pamungkas pada 12 Oktober 2021.
Berikut chord gitar Be My Friend oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagu dan video klip.
[Intro]
C Fmaj7 C F
[Verse 1]
C
Far away from home
Am
City of beaches
C Fmaj7
Layers by layers I let you to see me raw
C
Breaking my walls down
Am
Every bruises
C Fmaj7
Touched by touches I let you to feel me raw
C
You can win again
F
You can win again
C G
And that’s alright
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
(After all we’re friends)
Am C7
I want you to know me
Dm
(After all we’re friends)
Am C7
I want you to take me
C F
For who I am
Em F
And what I’m not
Em F
The weirdest form of me
Am G
The coolest things I did
Dm Em F C#m G
I want you to be
[Chorus]
C
Be my friend
Fmaj7
Forever
C
My best friend
F
Be my friend
[Verse 2]
C
Now that we’re back home
Am
The city of egos
C Fmaj7
Stories and worries I let you to read me raw
C
Though I can’t keep up
Am
With the world that’s gone mad
C F
But are feelings are there for me to know that I’m alive
C
(You can win again) Oh yeah
F
(You can win again) Oh yeah
C G
That’s alright
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
(After all we’re friends)
Am C7
I want you to know me
Dm
(After all we’re friends)
Am C7
I want you to take me
C F
For who I am
Em F
And what I’m not
Em F
The weirdest form of me
Am G
The coolest things I did
Dm Em F C#m G
‘Cause I want you to be
[Chorus]
C
Be my friend (be my friend)
F
Forever (forever)
C
My best friend (my best friend)
F
Be my friend (be my friend)
[Outro]
C
I’m sorry
Fmaj7
For what I’m not
Am G
So be my friend
C
For who I am
