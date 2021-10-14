Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be My Friend - Pamungkas, Kunci Mudah dari C Beserta Video Klip

Breaking News:

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Be My Friend oleh Pamungkas, lengkap dengan video klip.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Be My Friend dari Pamungkas.

Be My Friend merupakan track yang tergabung dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.

Video klip Be My Friend baru saja dirilis di akun YouTube Pamungkas pada 12 Oktober 2021.

Berikut chord gitar Be My Friend oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagu dan video klip.

[Intro]

C Fmaj7 C F

[Verse 1]

         C
Far away from home

        Am
City of beaches

    C                                 Fmaj7
Layers by layers I let you to see me raw

             C
Breaking  my  walls down

      Am
Every bruises

    C                                  Fmaj7
Touched  by touches I let you to feel me raw

               C
You can win again

               F
You can win again

              C    G
And that’s alright   

[Pre-Chorus]

                      Dm
(After all we’re friends)

Am              C7
I want you to know me

                      Dm
(After all we’re friends)

Am             C7
I want you to take me

          C  F
For who I am

             Em  F
And what I’m not

              Em      F
The weirdest form of me

               Am      G
The coolest things I did

Dm Em   F   C#m G
I  want you to  be

[Chorus]

     C
Be my friend

    Fmaj7
Forever

       C
My best friend

     F
Be my friend

[Verse 2]

                C
Now that we’re back home

            Am
The city of egos

       C                                  Fmaj7
Stories and worries I let you to read me raw

                C
Though I can’t keep up

                           Am
With the world that’s gone mad

        C                             F
But are feelings are there for me to know that I’m alive

                  C
(You can win again) Oh yeah

                  F
(You can win again) Oh yeah

C           G
  That’s alright

[Pre-Chorus]

                      Dm
(After all we’re friends)

Am              C7
I want you to know me

                      Dm
(After all we’re friends)

Am             C7
I want you to take me

          C  F
For who I am

             Em  F
And what I’m not

              Em      F
The weirdest form of me

               Am      G
The coolest things I did

       Dm  Em   F   C#m G
‘Cause I   want you to  be

[Chorus]

     C
Be my friend (be my friend)

    F
Forever (forever)

       C
My best friend (my best friend)

     F
Be my friend (be my friend)

[Outro]

       C
I’m sorry

          Fmaj7
For what I’m not

        Am       G
So be my friend

         C
For who I am

(Tribunnews.com)
Penulis: Citra Agusta Putri Anastasia
Editor: Daryono
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
