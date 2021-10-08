Chord Gitar I'm Down - Romantic Echoes feat Pamungkas, Kunci dari C

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar I'm Down dari Romantic Echoes.

Romantic Echoes berkolaborasi dengan Pamungkas merilis single berjudul I'm Down.

I'm Down dirilis pada 28 Mei 2021.

Lagu ini telah didengarkan sebanyak lebih dari 1,1 juta kali di Spotify.

Berikut chord gitar I'm Down oleh Romantic Echoes featuring Pamungkas.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pupus - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Semoga Waktu Akan Mengilhami Sisi Hatimu yang Beku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Risalah Hati - Pamungkas, Kunci dari Am: Aku Bisa Membuatmu Jatuh Cinta Kepadaku

Chord I'm Down - Romantic Echoes feat Pamungkas

Intro : C Bm C Bm

C

i need to loosen up..

Bm

i need to live it up..

C

this wave of emotion..

Bm

i'm crying in the open..

Am

i'm crying and its frozen

cold without you..

G

flowing shots withou you

C

i'm down.. (i'm down..)

Bm

i'm down..

C

somebody flush me out..

Bm

somebody take me out..

C

milky way of your lovin..

Bm

burn me out like the oven..

Am

burn me out like its flaming

hot without you..

G

like a just cannot without you

C

i'm down.. (i'm down..)

Bm

hey i'm down..



Reff :

C

i wish you good.. good life

Bm

a love.. that stays

Am G

may your.. pain fades.. away..

C

and all the ni..cest things

Bm

a day.. could bring

Am G

may you.. find it.. okay..

F Em

accept.. it all.. the way..

Dm C

and live.. with peace.. today..

Int. C Bm

C Bm

cure my heart.. if you please..

C Bm

so the heartache slowly decreased

Am G

wanna be alright.. i wanna be alright..

C Bm

my love.. (i'm down..) i'm down..

Am

although somеtimes in love it hurts..

D#

an arrow thru the hеarts..

D

but maybe its for the better..

F

we loved each other

C

not the way we wanted it..

D

can't do sh#t about it..

C D C

i'm down.. i'm down..

D C Bm C Bm

i'm down.. i'm down..

Reff :

C

i wish you good.. good life

Bm

a love.. that stays

Am G

may your.. pain fades.. away..

C

and all the ni..cest things

Bm

a day.. could bring

Am G

may you.. find it.. okay..

F Em

accept.. it all.. the way..

Dm C

love yourself.. and stay..

D G

to live.. with peace.. today..

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Still Cant Call Your Name - Pamungkas: Every Places That I Go, Every Roses That I Touch

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Deeper - Pamungkas: I Didn’t Know Much about Love, I Knew Nothing about It

(Tribunnews)