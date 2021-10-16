Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele, dari Kunci C: Don't You Remember the Reason You Loved Me

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele
Capo on 3rd fret
Intro : C..Am..F..C..
C Am F
When will I see you again
Am
You left with no goodbye
C F
Not a single word was said
C Am F
No final kiss to seal any sins
Am C F
I had no idea of the state we were in
G
I know I have a fickle heart and bitterness
Am
And a wandering eye
E G
and a heaviness in my head
[Chorus]
C Em F
But don't you remember
Dm G C
Don't you remember
F C Em F
The reason you loved me.....before
Dm G C
Baby, please remember me once more
C Am F
When was the last time you thought of me
Am
Or have you completely
C F
erased me from your memory
C Am F
I often think about where I went wrong
Am
The more I do
C F
..The less I know
G
But I know I have a fickle heart and bitterness
Am
And a wandering eye
E G
and a heaviness in my head
[Chorus]
C Em F
But don't you remember
Dm G C
Don't you remember
F C Em F
The reason you loved me.....before
Dm G F
Baby please remember me once more
[Overtone]
G# D#
I gave you the space so you could breathe,
Bb F
I kept my distance so you would be free
G# Cm
I hoped that you’d find the missing piece
Dm G
To bring you back to me
[Chorus]
D F# G
Why don't you remember
Em A D
Don't you remember
G D F# G
The reason you loved me.....before
Em A G
Baby please remember me once more
D G
When will I see you again
