Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele, dari Kunci C

Berikut ini chord gitar Don't You Remember - Adele, dari Kunci C: Don't you remember the reason you loved me before. Baby, please remember me.

Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele, dari Kunci C
DAILY MAIL
Adele - Simak chord gitar Don't You Remember - Adele berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Don't You Remember - Adele.

Adele mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Februari 2011.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele

Capo on 3rd fret

Intro : C..Am..F..C..

C               Am         F
When will I see you again

                  Am
You left with no goodbye

         C                       F
Not a single word was said

       C              Am        F
No final kiss to seal any sins

       Am                  C            F
I had no idea of the state we were in

                         G
I know I have a fickle heart and bitterness

         Am
And a wandering eye

          E                     G
and a heaviness in my head

[Chorus]

                        C          Em  F
But don't you remember

                        Dm  G C
Don't you remember

F                              C  Em    F
The reason you loved me.....before

                           Dm   G            C
Baby, please remember me once more

C                         Am           F
When was the last time you thought of me

                          Am
Or have you completely

 C                             F
erased me from your memory

           C               Am                 F
I often think about where I went wrong

                Am
The more I do

C                F
..The less I know

                               G
But I know I have a fickle heart and bitterness

               Am
And a wandering eye

          E                      G
and a heaviness in my head

[Chorus]

                         C        Em F
But don't you remember

                        Dm  G C
Don't you remember

F                              C   Em    F
The reason you loved me.....before

                          Dm   G             F
Baby please remember me once more

[Overtone]

  G#                                     D#
I gave you the space so you could breathe,

                Bb                                  F
I kept my distance so you would be free

 G#                                     Cm
I hoped that you’d find the missing piece

    Dm                      G
To bring you back to me

[Chorus]

                          D         F#  G
Why don't you remember

                        Em  A D
Don't you remember

G                              D  F#    G
The reason you loved me.....before

                          Em    A           G
Baby please remember me once more

D                             G
When will I see you again

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
