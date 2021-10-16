Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele, dari Kunci C: Don't You Remember the Reason You Loved Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Don't You Remember - Adele.

Adele mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 20 Februari 2011.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Terbaru Easy on Me - Adele, dari Kunci C: Go Easy on Me, Baby, I Was Still a Child

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Overboard - Justin Bieber: Im Overboard And I Need Your Love

Chord Gitar Don't You Remember - Adele

Capo on 3rd fret

Intro : C..Am..F..C..

C Am F

When will I see you again

Am

You left with no goodbye

C F

Not a single word was said

C Am F

No final kiss to seal any sins

Am C F

I had no idea of the state we were in

G

I know I have a fickle heart and bitterness

Am

And a wandering eye

E G

and a heaviness in my head

[Chorus]

C Em F

But don't you remember

Dm G C

Don't you remember

F C Em F

The reason you loved me.....before

Dm G C

Baby, please remember me once more

C Am F

When was the last time you thought of me

Am

Or have you completely

C F

erased me from your memory

C Am F

I often think about where I went wrong

Am

The more I do

C F

..The less I know

G

But I know I have a fickle heart and bitterness

Am

And a wandering eye

E G

and a heaviness in my head

[Chorus]

C Em F

But don't you remember

Dm G C

Don't you remember

F C Em F

The reason you loved me.....before

Dm G F

Baby please remember me once more

[Overtone]

G# D#

I gave you the space so you could breathe,

Bb F

I kept my distance so you would be free

G# Cm

I hoped that you’d find the missing piece

Dm G

To bring you back to me

[Chorus]

D F# G

Why don't you remember

Em A D

Don't you remember

G D F# G

The reason you loved me.....before

Em A G

Baby please remember me once more

D G

When will I see you again

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Runtuh - Feby Putri feat Fiersa Besari, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya Berikut Ini

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Location Unknown - HONNE feat BEKA, dari Kunci C: My Location Unknown Tryna Find a Way

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel lain terkait Chord Gitar