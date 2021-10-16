Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele: Go Easy On Me Baby, I Was Still A Child
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Adele. Kunci dimainkan dari C.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me milik Adele.
Adele telah merilis lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk Easy On Me pada Jumat (15/10/2021).
Lagu ini berisi curahan hati Adele tentang percerainnya dengan Simon Konecki.
Hingga hari ini, Sabtu (16/10/2021) video musik lagu Easy On Me telah ditonton lebih dari 48 juta kali dan berhasil menduduki nomor 1 trending musik YouTube.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele
[Verse 1]
C Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
Em Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G C Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
Fmaj7
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy... on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
G C
There aren't no room
Am7
For things to change
Em
When we are both so deeply
Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G C
You can't deny
Am7
How hard I tried
Em
I changed who I was
Fmaj7
To put you both first
Fmaj7
But now I give up
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy... on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
C Am7
I had good intentions
Em
And the highest hopes
Fmaj7
But I knows it now
Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show
[Outro]
G C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
