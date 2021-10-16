Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele: Go Easy On Me Baby, I Was Still A Child

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me milik Adele.

Adele telah merilis lagu terbarunya yang bertajuk Easy On Me pada Jumat (15/10/2021).

Lagu ini berisi curahan hati Adele tentang percerainnya dengan Simon Konecki.

Hingga hari ini, Sabtu (16/10/2021) video musik lagu Easy On Me telah ditonton lebih dari 48 juta kali dan berhasil menduduki nomor 1 trending musik YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele

[Verse 1]

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in

[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy... on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Verse 2]

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up



[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy... on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Bridge]

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

