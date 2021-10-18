Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar All I Ask - Adele, Mulai dari Kunci C: All I Ask Is If This Is My Last Night with You
Berikut ini chord gitar All I Ask - Adele, dari Kunci C: All I ask is if this is my last night with you, hold me like I'm more than just a friend.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Ask - Adele.
Adele merilis lagu ini pada 20 November 2015.
All I Ask masuk dalam album ketiga Adele, sementara video klipnya tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada 21 Desember 2019.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar All I Ask - Adele
Intro: C..Em..F..G..
huu ohh hm..
C
I will leave
Em
my heart at the door
F
I won't say a word
G
They've all been said before, you know
C
So, I only
Em
just play pretend
F
like when I'm scared of what is coming next
G Em E/G#
or scared of having nothing left
*)
Am
look, don't
C
get me wrong I know
Dm
there is no tomorrow
G
all I ask..
Reff:
C A
is if this is my last
A7 Dm
night with you
F G7
hold me like I'm more
G/B C
than just a friend
A A7 Dm
give me a memory I can use
F G
take me by the hand
C G Am
while we do what lovers do
F Dm
it matters how this ends
F G (C)
'cause what If I never love again?
Musik : C..Em..F..G..
C
I don't need
Em
your honesty
F
it's already in your eyes
G
and I'm sure my eyes, they speak for me
C
no one knows
Em
me like you do
F
and since you're the only one that mattered
G E E/G#
tell me, who do I run to?
*)
Am
look, don't
C
get me wrong I know
Dm
there is no tomorrow
G
all I ask..
Reff:
C A
is if this is my last
A7 Dm
night with you
F G7
hold me like I'm more
G/B C
than just a friend
A A7 Dm
give me a memory I can use
F G
take me by the hand
C G Am
while we do what lovers do
F Dm
it matters how this ends
F G (C)
'cause what If I never love again?
F Em Dm
Let this be our lesson in love
F G7 Dm Em
let this be the way we remember us
E E/G#-Am
I don't want to be cruel or...vicious
Dm7
and I ain't asking for forgiveness
G
all I ask
Reff Overtune:
-G# C# A#
Is if this is my last
A#7 A#m
night with you
F# G#
hold me like I'm more
G#7 C#
than just a friend
A# A#7 A#m
give me a memory I can use
F# G#7
take me by the hand
C# G# A#m
while we do what lovers do
F# A#m
it matters how this ends
F# G# F
'Cause what If I never love..again?
