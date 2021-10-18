Chord Gitar All I Ask - Adele, Mulai dari Kunci C: All I Ask Is If This Is My Last Night with You

Breaking News:

Berikut ini chord gitar All I Ask - Adele, dari Kunci C: All I ask is if this is my last night with you, hold me like I'm more than just a friend.

Tangkapan layar Instagram @adele
Penyanyi Adele. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Ask - Adele.

Adele merilis lagu ini pada 20 November 2015.

All I Ask masuk dalam album ketiga Adele, sementara video klipnya tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada 21 Desember 2019.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar All I Ask - Adele

Intro: C..Em..F..G..
huu ohh hm..

C
I will leave

                 Em
my heart at the door

               F
I won't say a word

                G
They've all been said before, you know

      C
So, I only

       Em
just play pretend

                             F
like when I'm scared of what is coming next

          G                        Em         E/G#
or scared of having nothing left

*)

          Am
look, don't

                              C
get me wrong I know

                       Dm
there is no tomorrow

G
all I ask..

Reff:

    C                     A
is if this is my last

A7             Dm
night with you

F                             G7
hold me like I'm more

          G/B       C
than just a friend

               A   A7                 Dm
give me a memory I can use

F G
take me by the hand

C G Am
while we do what lovers do

F Dm
it matters how this ends

F G (C)
'cause what If I never love again?

Musik : C..Em..F..G..

C
I don't need

             Em
your honesty

                      F
it's already in your eyes

                G
and I'm sure my eyes, they speak for me

C
no one knows

      Em
me like you do

                                        F
and since you're the only one that mattered

                 G                   E E/G#
tell me, who do I run to?

*)

           Am
look, don't

                               C
get me wrong I know

                          Dm
there is no tomorrow

G
all I ask..

Reff:

    C                   A
is if this is my last

A7              Dm
night with you

F                            G7
hold me like I'm more

          G/B          C
than just a friend

               A    A7                    Dm
give me a memory I can use

F                             G
take me by the hand

                 C                G        Am
while we do what lovers do

        F                          Dm
it matters how this ends

                F                    G (C)
'cause what If I never love again?

                             F         Em      Dm
Let this be our lesson in love

                              F  G7       Dm       Em
let this be the way we remember us

                                     E         E/G#-Am
I don't want to be cruel or...vicious

                     Dm7
and I ain't asking for forgiveness

G
all I ask

Reff Overtune:

-G# C#             A#
Is if this is my last

A#7           A#m
night with you

F#                          G#
hold me like I'm more

         G#7        C#
than just a friend

                      A#      A#7    A#m
give me a memory I can use

F#                       G#7
take me by the hand

                 C#           G#      A#m
while we do what lovers do

         F#                     A#m
it matters how this ends

                F#                  G#         F
'Cause what If I never love..again?

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
