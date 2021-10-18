Chord Gitar All I Ask - Adele, Mulai dari Kunci C: All I Ask Is If This Is My Last Night with You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu All I Ask - Adele.

Adele merilis lagu ini pada 20 November 2015.

All I Ask masuk dalam album ketiga Adele, sementara video klipnya tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya pada 21 Desember 2019.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar All I Ask - Adele

Intro: C..Em..F..G..

huu ohh hm..

C

I will leave

Em

my heart at the door

F

I won't say a word

G

They've all been said before, you know



C

So, I only

Em

just play pretend

F

like when I'm scared of what is coming next

G Em E/G#

or scared of having nothing left

*)

Am

look, don't

C

get me wrong I know

Dm

there is no tomorrow

G

all I ask..

Reff:

C A

is if this is my last

A7 Dm

night with you

F G7

hold me like I'm more

G/B C

than just a friend

A A7 Dm

give me a memory I can use

F G

take me by the hand

C G Am

while we do what lovers do

F Dm

it matters how this ends

F G (C)

'cause what If I never love again?

Musik : C..Em..F..G..

C

I don't need

Em

your honesty

F

it's already in your eyes

G

and I'm sure my eyes, they speak for me

C

no one knows

Em

me like you do

F

and since you're the only one that mattered

G E E/G#

tell me, who do I run to?

*)

Am

look, don't

C

get me wrong I know

Dm

there is no tomorrow

G

all I ask..

Reff:

C A

is if this is my last

A7 Dm

night with you

F G7

hold me like I'm more

G/B C

than just a friend

A A7 Dm

give me a memory I can use

F G

take me by the hand

C G Am

while we do what lovers do

F Dm

it matters how this ends

F G (C)

'cause what If I never love again?

F Em Dm

Let this be our lesson in love

F G7 Dm Em

let this be the way we remember us

E E/G#-Am

I don't want to be cruel or...vicious

Dm7

and I ain't asking for forgiveness

G

all I ask

Reff Overtune:

-G# C# A#

Is if this is my last

A#7 A#m

night with you

F# G#

hold me like I'm more

G#7 C#

than just a friend

A# A#7 A#m

give me a memory I can use

F# G#7

take me by the hand

C# G# A#m

while we do what lovers do

F# A#m

it matters how this ends

F# G# F

'Cause what If I never love..again?

