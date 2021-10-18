Chord Gitar Miss Independent dari Ne-Yo: She Got Her Own Thing, That's Why I Love Her

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Miss Independent yang dipopulerkan oleh Ne-Yo.

Lagu Miss Independent pertama kali dirilis pada 2008, lalu.

Lagu ini menceritakan kekaguman laki-laki pada perempuan yang hidup mandiri.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss Independent - Ne-Yo:

Intro F# A#m F# G# F# A#m Ooh, it's something about F# Just something about G# The way she moved F# A#m I can't figure it out F# G# There's something about her F# A#m Say ooh, there's something about kinda women F# G# That want you but don't need you F# A#m Hey, I can't figure it out F# G# There's something about her F# A#m Cuz she walk like a boss talk like a boss F# G# Manicured nails just sent the pedicure off F# A#m F# G# She's fly effortlessly F# A#m Cuz she move like a boss, do what a boss do F# A#m She got me thinking about getting involved F# A#m F# G# That's the kinda girl I need Reff F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Won't you come and spend a little time F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Ooh the way you shine Miss independent F# A#m Hey, yeah, yeah F# G# Yeah, yeah, yea yeahhh, mmm F# A#m Ooh, there's something about F# G# Kinda woman that can do it for herself F# A#m I look at her and it makes me proud F# G# There's something about her F# A#m There something oh, so sexy about F# G# The kinda women that don't even need my help F# She says she got it, she got it A#m F# G# No doubt, there's something about her F# A#m Cuz she work like the boss, play like the boss F# G# F# Car and a crib, she about to pay em both off A#m F# G# And her bills are paid on time F# A#m She made for a boss, solely a boss F# G# F# Anything less she's telling em to get lost A#m F# G# That's the girl that's on my mind

Reff F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Won't you come and spend a little time F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Ooh the way you shine Miss independent

Miss independent F# G# Yeah, yeahhh, her favorite thing C# Is to say don't worry i got it G# And everything she got F# Best believe she bought it G# She gon steal my heart B Ain't no doubt about it B Girl, your everything i need Said your everything I need F# A#m Hey, yeah, yeah F# G# Yeah, yeah, yeah, Yeahhh, mmm Reff F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Won't you come and spend a little time F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Ooh the way you shine Miss independent

That's why i love her





(Tribunnews.com)

