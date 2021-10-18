Breaking News:

Chord Gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Little Did I Know Love is Easy

Berikut chord gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go dari Pamungkas, kunci dimulai dari G.

Pamungkas.
Instagram @pamunqkas
Pamungkas. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -Berikut chord gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go dari Pamungkas.

I Love You but I'm Letting Go merupakan track ke-14 dalam album perdana Pamungkas, Walk The Talk.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2018 lalu.

Di Spotify, I Love You but I'm Letting Go telah didengarkan sebanyak lebih dari 68 juta kali.

Berikut chord gitar I Love You But I'm Letting Go oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagunya.

Intro: G C G C
   Hmmm no o..

G
 Sunday night after
C
 A rainy day
G
 I delete all your pictures
C

 I walked away
      G   C
From you..o oo

G
 Nights are the hardest
C
 But I'll be okay

 If we are meant to be yeah
C
 We’ll find our way
     G           C
But now.. let it be..

Am
 Cause you know what they say
C
 If you love somebody
                    D
Gotta set them free..

Chorus:
                             G 
  I love you but I'm letting go
 F                           Em
  I love you but I'm letting go
 D                           C
  I love you and I’m letting go
 D                           G  C  G  C
  I love you but I'm letting go..hmm..

G
Little did I know love is easy
C
 But why was it so hard? it was like
G
never enough i gave you all
       C
Still you want more

           G
Can't you see? Can't you see?
          C
That you want someone that I'm not
G
Yes I love but I can't so I am
             C
Letting you go now

         Am
And baby one day when you finally found
     Bm
What you want and you're ready to open your heart
     C
To anyone dont push people away again
D
Easier, I know but it's also very lonely..
    Em C Bm Am Bm C D
Yeah.. ooo..oo ooo..oo..

Chorus:
                             G
  I love you but I'm letting go
 F                           Em
  I love you but I'm letting go ooh
 D                           C
  I love you and I’m letting go
 D                          C     D
  It is the only way, you know? ohoo
 G             F
  And from now on I will
  Em           D
 Hold my own hand..
 C         D
 Until one day you’ll hold
 C         D
 My lonely hand..

Outro:
   G  C  G  C
u u..uuu... 

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
