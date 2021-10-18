Chord Gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Little Did I Know Love is Easy

TRIBUNNEWS.COM -Berikut chord gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go dari Pamungkas.

I Love You but I'm Letting Go merupakan track ke-14 dalam album perdana Pamungkas, Walk The Talk.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2018 lalu.

Di Spotify, I Love You but I'm Letting Go telah didengarkan sebanyak lebih dari 68 juta kali.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be My Friend - Pamungkas, Kunci Mudah dari C Beserta Video Klip

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Modern Love - Pamungkas: I Want It to Be You, You Want It to Be Me

Berikut chord gitar I Love You But I'm Letting Go oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagunya.

Intro: G C G C

Hmmm no o..

G

Sunday night after

C

A rainy day

G

I delete all your pictures

C

I walked away

G C

From you..o oo

G

Nights are the hardest

C

But I'll be okay

G

If we are meant to be yeah

C

We’ll find our way

G C

But now.. let it be..

Am

Cause you know what they say

C

If you love somebody

D

Gotta set them free..

Chorus:

G

I love you but I'm letting go

F Em

I love you but I'm letting go

D C

I love you and I’m letting go

D G C G C

I love you but I'm letting go..hmm..

G

Little did I know love is easy

C

But why was it so hard? it was like

G

never enough i gave you all

C

Still you want more

G

Can't you see? Can't you see?

C

That you want someone that I'm not

G

Yes I love but I can't so I am

C

Letting you go now

Am

And baby one day when you finally found

Bm

What you want and you're ready to open your heart

C

To anyone dont push people away again

D

Easier, I know but it's also very lonely..

Em C Bm Am Bm C D

Yeah.. ooo..oo ooo..oo..

Chorus:

G

I love you but I'm letting go

F Em

I love you but I'm letting go ooh

D C

I love you and I’m letting go

D C D

It is the only way, you know? ohoo

G F

And from now on I will

Em D

Hold my own hand..

C D

Until one day you’ll hold

C D

My lonely hand..

Outro:

G C G C

u u..uuu...

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Im Down - Romantic Echoes feat Pamungkas, Kunci dari C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pupus - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Semoga Waktu Akan Mengilhami Sisi Hatimu yang Beku

Cari chord gitar lagu lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)