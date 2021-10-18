Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Little Did I Know Love is Easy
Berikut chord gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go dari Pamungkas, kunci dimulai dari G.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM -Berikut chord gitar I Love You but I'm Letting Go dari Pamungkas.
I Love You but I'm Letting Go merupakan track ke-14 dalam album perdana Pamungkas, Walk The Talk.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 2018 lalu.
Di Spotify, I Love You but I'm Letting Go telah didengarkan sebanyak lebih dari 68 juta kali.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Be My Friend - Pamungkas, Kunci Mudah dari C Beserta Video Klip
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Modern Love - Pamungkas: I Want It to Be You, You Want It to Be Me
Berikut chord gitar I Love You But I'm Letting Go oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagunya.
Intro: G C G C
Hmmm no o..
G
Sunday night after
C
A rainy day
G
I delete all your pictures
C
I walked away
G C
From you..o oo
G
Nights are the hardest
C
But I'll be okay
G
If we are meant to be yeah
C
We’ll find our way
G C
But now.. let it be..
Am
Cause you know what they say
C
If you love somebody
D
Gotta set them free..
Chorus:
G
I love you but I'm letting go
F Em
I love you but I'm letting go
D C
I love you and I’m letting go
D G C G C
I love you but I'm letting go..hmm..
G
Little did I know love is easy
C
But why was it so hard? it was like
G
never enough i gave you all
C
Still you want more
G
Can't you see? Can't you see?
C
That you want someone that I'm not
G
Yes I love but I can't so I am
C
Letting you go now
Am
And baby one day when you finally found
Bm
What you want and you're ready to open your heart
C
To anyone dont push people away again
D
Easier, I know but it's also very lonely..
Em C Bm Am Bm C D
Yeah.. ooo..oo ooo..oo..
Chorus:
G
I love you but I'm letting go
F Em
I love you but I'm letting go ooh
D C
I love you and I’m letting go
D C D
It is the only way, you know? ohoo
G F
And from now on I will
Em D
Hold my own hand..
C D
Until one day you’ll hold
C D
My lonely hand..
Outro:
G C G C
u u..uuu...
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Im Down - Romantic Echoes feat Pamungkas, Kunci dari C
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pupus - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Semoga Waktu Akan Mengilhami Sisi Hatimu yang Beku
Cari chord gitar lagu lainnya
(Tribunnews.com)