Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez: We Had a Kind of Love

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Let Somebody Go yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay feat Selena Gomez dalam artikel ini

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Let Somebody Go.

Lagu Let Somebody Go dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay feat Selena Gomez.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez:

[Intro]

C G F C G

C G F C G

[Verse 1]

C G

We had a kind of love

F C

I thought that it would never end

Dm C G

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

Am G

We talked around in circles and

F C

We talked around and then

Dm C G

I loved you to the moon and back again

F Am G

You gave everything this golden glow

F C G

Now turn off all the stars, 'cause this I know

F G C

That it hurts like so

C G F C G

To let somebody go

[Verse 2]

C G

All the storms we weathered

F C

Everything that we went through

Dm C G

Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

Am G

When I called the mathematicians and

F C

I asked them to explain

Dm C G

They said love is only equal to the pain

F Am G

And when everything was going wrong

F C G

You could turn my sorrow into song

F G C

Oh it hurts like so

C G F C G

To let somebody go

C G F C G

To let somebody go

[Chorus]

C G F C G

Oh

C G F C G

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

C G

Oh, when you love somebody

F

When you love somebody

G

Got to let somebody know

C G

Oh, when you love somebody

F

When you love somebody

G

Got to let somebody know

Am G C G

So when you love somebody

F

When you love somebody

G Em F

Then it hurts like so

C G F

To let somebody go

C G

It hurts like so

C G F C G

To let somebody go

[Outro]

C G F

But you're still with me now, I know

C G

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

C G F C G

Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)

Am G C F

But you're still with me now, I know

(Tribunnews.com)

