Chord Gitar Hair - Little Mix feat Sean Paul: and When You See Him In the Club Just Flip Your Hair

Berikut lirik dan chord gitar Hair yang dinyanyikan oleh Little Mix feat Sean Paul.

Lagu berjudul Hair merupakan lagu yang populer dan kembali viral di TikTok karena banyak orang yang menggunakannya untuk backsound konten video.

Lagu ini pertama kali dirilis oleh Little Mix pada tahun 2015.

Video musik Hair telah disaksikan lebih dari 400 juta penonton di YouTube.

Chord Gitar Lagu Hair - Little Mix ft Sean Paul:

[Intro]

G

(throughout this intro)



Switch it up

Switch it up

Woah

Yeah

Eh, eh

Yeah

Let's go

[Verse 1]

G

I call my girl cause I got a problem

Only a curl is gonna solve it

C Cmaj7

Then I don't really care, just get out of my hair, yeah

G

Let's switch it up

Get it off my shoulder

I've had enough, can't take it no longer

C Cmaj7

I'm over him I swear, I'm like yeah

G

(repeated fast strums)

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

[Chorus]

G

Cause he was just a dick and I knew it

G C

Got me going mad sitting this chair

C Cmaj7

Like I don't care

Gotta get him out my hair

G

I tried everything but it's useless

G C

He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge

C Cmaj7

Make him disappear

G

Gotta get him out my hair

[Verse 2]

G

Ok, Gotta bleach him out,

Peroxide on him.

Hair on the floor,

Like my memory of him.

C

Now I feel brand new

Cmaj7

This chick is over you

G

We're going now

Ain't got no worries

Drama now, now it just seems so funny.

C

Got my hands up in the air

Cmaj7

I'm like yeah

G

(repeated fast strums)

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

Gotta get him out my hair

[Chorus]

G

Cause he was just a dick and I knew it

G C

Got me going mad sitting this chair

C Cmaj7

Like I don't care

Gotta get him out my hair

G

I tried everything but it's useless

G C

He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge

C Cmaj7

Make him disappear

G

Gotta get him out my hair

[Bridge]

G

(repeated fast strums)

Switch it up

Switch it up

Switch it up

Switch it up

G G

Friends you need to get your phone, erase that number

C C

Don't call him back cause he don't deserve it

G

And when you see him in the club

G C

Just flip your hair, don't show him any love

C

Cause you've had enough

Woah-oah

[Chorus]

G

Cause he was just a dick and I knew it

G C

Got me going mad sitting this chair

C Cmaj7

Like I don't care

Gotta get him out my hair

G

I tried everything but it's useless

G C

He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge

C Cmaj7

Make him disappear

G

Gotta get him out my hair

[Outro]

G C Cmaj7 G

